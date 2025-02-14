US Futures Edge Lower After Days of Tariff Drama: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures edged lower at the end of a week dominated by headlines on trade tariffs and Ukraine peace efforts, a slew of earnings and more evidence of stubborn inflation.

S&P 500 contracts slipped 0.2%, signaling a modest retreat from Thursday’s near-record close. Palo Alto Networks Inc. fell 6.1% in premarket after a disappointing earnings forecast. Airbnb Inc. jumped after beating expectations. Luxury stocks were a bright spot in Europe as Hermès rallied to a record after its holiday-season sales surged.

After President Donald Trump proposed reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, investors are taking some comfort from speculation that negotiations may blunt their eventual impact. Meanwhile, strategists at Bank of America Corp. said faster inflation in the US could actually prove positive for markets because it will force Trump to adopt less severe tariffs.

Wednesday’s hotter-than-forecast consumer price index reading prompted a brief pullback in stocks and bonds, but the price pressures are a “blessing in disguise,” BofA’s Michael Hartnett said in a note. They mean “Trump must go small not big on tariffs and immigration in coming months to avoid fanning a second wave of inflation.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has dropped about 2.5% from February’s high as investors wind back bets that Trump is determined to ramp up global tariffs as part of his “America First” policy. The dollar fell further Friday, following its biggest drop in three weeks on Thursday.

“The volume of news stories on tariffs has risen as you would expect, but the impact of those stories on the dollar is declining,” said Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets. “In part, this likely reflects the fact that asset managers already have a significant overweight in the dollar and if anything in 2025 have been trimming positions.”

Elsewhere in currencies, the yen rose, while the pound hit its highest level against the dollar this year. The euro fluctuated after data showed unexpected growth in the euro area economy in the final quarter of 2024.

Treasuries steadied after rallying Thursday. BofA’s Hartnett recommended buying bonds, saying that the 30-year Treasury yield likely reached a multi-year high of about 5% in January. It was near 4.7% on Friday.

The work required to propose reciprocal levies will occur on a country-by-country basis and could take until April to complete, said Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department. The comments followed news that Trump had ordered his administration to consider reciprocal tariffs on numerous trading partners.

“The fact that Trump didn’t explicitly target Europe yesterday and left an April deadline to negotiate with him brings some relief,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi in Paris.

Moves in Asian equities were stronger Friday, with Chinese stocks in Hong Kong soaring more than 4% to the highest in three years on optimism around the nation’s growing capabilities in artificial intelligence.

Gold traded near a record high, on track for a seventh week of gains — its longest run since August 2020. The precious metal has gained this year, powered by haven demand, setting successive records with potential to line up a test of $3,000 an ounce.

Key events this week:

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:31 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0466

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2580

The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.65 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $96,915.79

Ether rose 1% to $2,694.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $71.21 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,934.51 an ounce

