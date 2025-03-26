US Futures Falter as Tariff Turmoil Saps Mood: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fluctuated, with investors wary about being whiplashed from the latest tariffs headlines. The pound weakened after data showed an unexpected slowdown in UK inflation.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after a three-day advance. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. edged lower in premarket trading. GameStop Corp. jumped 13% after saying it plans to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Dollar Tree Inc. advanced as it neared a sale of its Family Dollar business for $1 billion.

The tariffs issue remains front and center for investors, who took comfort earlier this month from the Trump administration’s signal that the coming wave of levies may be less expansive and more targeted than originally feared. However, the president has since sown confusion by saying he didn’t want too many tariff exceptions, but he would “probably be more lenient than reciprocal.”

In another twist, US tariffs on copper could come much earlier than expected, people familiar with the matter said. All that has left investors struggling to work out how to position ahead of the April 2 deadline that Trump has dubbed “Liberation Day.”

“Uncertainty on the tariff front remains ridiculously high, leaving it incredibly tough for businesses or consumers to plan more than about a day into the future, and still making it nigh-on impossible for market participants to price risk,” said Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

An added layer of uncertainty stems from the global economy, which many analysts fear is slowing down even as inflation remains broadly elevated. Growth concerns were fanned further on Tuesday by US data howing consumer confidence at a four-year low. A reading of durable goods orders on Wednesday came in stronger than expected, though it slipped from the previous month.

The fear of a sharp economic downturn is hampering US equities from rebounding decisively after a recent four-week selloff, with growth-linked technology names under most pressure. The S&P 500 is set for its worst first-quarter performance in three years, with record underperformance versus European stocks in dollar terms. The Stoxx 600, meanwhile, is on track for its best quarter since end-2022.

“I am not sure we have gone the whole way,” Kevin Thozet, member of the investment committee at Carmignac, said of the US equity underperformance. “We are trying to build a bit more defensiveness in the portfolio because we have penciled in this risk of the US economy slowing down.”~

In the UK, Britain’s FTSE 250 of mid-cap stocks advanced. Data showing an unexpected inflation slowdown has strengthened the case for the Bank of England to cut interest rates. Rate-sensitive two-year bond yields slid about six basis points.

Next up for UK investors is the spring economic statement from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Most economists expect her to slash government spending by billions of pounds.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:33 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0788

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2899

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 150.19 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $87,675.64

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,060.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.34%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.80%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.74%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $69.57 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,027.64 an ounce

