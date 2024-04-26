US Futures Gain, Powered by Alphabet, Microsoft: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures advanced as blockbuster earnings from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. signaled the artificial intelligence boom that has driven gains for technology stocks remains on track.

Google owner Alphabet surged as much as 12% in premarket trading, on track to add more than $230 billion to its market capitalization and exceed $2 trillion in valuation. Microsoft rose 3.6%. The companies trounced Wall Street estimates with their latest quarterly results, fueled in part by booming use of AI services.

The strong earnings were a relief to investors worried about lofty valuations in the tech sector, and came after the market was rattled by data showing a sharp US economic slowdown and stubborn inflation that drove Treasury yields higher. The question is whether the performance of a few tech megacaps can sustain a broader market rally.

Almost 80% of S&P 500 firms that have reported so far have beaten analysts’ earnings estimates, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists. Still, stock price reactions have been underwhelming, with better-than-expected results seeing below average upside, while those missing estimates are being penalized by more than usual, the strategists wrote. More than 50% of S&P 500 companies have yet to report.

“We have a precarious situation where the earnings of a few big companies are driving sentiment on the entire market,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer St James Place Management. “We have seen a bit of volatility driven by earnings as well as rate decreases being priced out and that’s likely to continue.”

Meanwhile, the yen’s slump to a record low versus the dollar has left traders on guard for any hints of intervention from Japan. The yen swung sharply from the day’s low to near its high amid jittery trading in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s decision to keep monetary policy unchanged.

“Should the yen fall further from here, like after the BOJ decision in September 2022, the possibility of intervention will increase,” said Hirofumi Suzuki, chief currency strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. “It is not the level but it’s the speed that will trigger the action.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed, with technology shares leading the advance. Miners rose as copper hit $10,000 a ton for the first time in two years, though Anglo American Plc underperformed after rejecting BHP Group’s $39 billion takeover proposal. Chemicals were the only sector in the red after disappointing earnings from IMCD NV.

Thyssenkrupp AG jumped more than 10% after Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Corporate Group agreed to take a 20% stake in the German company’s troubled steel unit. Amundi SA rose after reporting net inflows for the first quarter that beat the average analyst estimate. NatWest Group Plc advanced after an earnings beat.

While earnings remain center stage, the focus Friday will also be on US data, with the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation of particular interest. Treasury yields dipped following yesterday’s bond-market losses when economic data pushed back expectations for policy easing. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

Elsewhere, gold climbed Friday even as the precious metal headed for a weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose to the highest level in more than a week, on pace for a weekly advance.

Key events this week:

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 5:26 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0733

The British pound was little changed at $1.2513

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 156.55 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $64,450.19

Ether fell 0.8% to $3,147.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.68%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.60%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $83.83 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,349.90 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Yumi Teso and Sujata Rao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.