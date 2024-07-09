US Futures Gain After Yet Another Wall Street High: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set to scale yet another all-time high Tuesday as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress for clues on the US interest-rate outlook.

Futures on the S&P 500 edged higher after the benchmark closed 0.1% up in New York to set its 35th record for the year, with the second-quarter reporting season about the get underway. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.3%. The dollar hovered near a one-month low, while US Treasuries were steady.

Powell faces pressure from lawmakers growing impatient for interest-rate cuts and others who are unhappy with the Fed’s latest plan to boost capital requirements for Wall Street lenders. Markets are pricing the chance of two rate cuts this year, with a roughly 70% chance of the first in September, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

“With the recent signs of softer growth and labor market, markets will closely watch if Powell gives any hints on the timing of rate cuts,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Market pricing for a September cut can increase and the US dollar can fall further if Powell’s comments are perceived as dovish.”

Meanwhile, Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index declined. France’s CAC 40 underperformed as investors remain wary about increased government spending following the left’s resurgence in the weekend election, which produced a hung parliament.

Among individual stock movers in Europe, BP Plc fell more than 3% after saying it will take a hit of as much as $2 billion from impairments in second-quarter results. Dassault Systemes SE fell after cutting its full-year earnings forecast.

Japanese stocks led an advance in Asia as semiconductor-related shares followed gains in their US peers. Information technology shares were the largest contributors to gains in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed to a record, extending its advance for the year to more than 24%.

In commodities, oil steadied after losing almost 2% in the previous two sessions, with the worst of storm Beryl over in the US for the crude hub in and around Houston. Gold was little changed after dropping by the most in two weeks on Monday. Copper crept lower.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, from Tuesday

Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies to the House Financial Services Committee, Tuesday

Fed’s Michael Barr and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

China PPI, CPI, Wednesday

Jerome Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook speak, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

China trade, Friday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, US PPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo’s earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 8:08 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0828

The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2878 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2811

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2% to $57,490.33

Ether rose 2.6% to $3,075.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.13%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,363.17 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

