US Futures Gain on UK Trade Deal, Chip Rule Change: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US technology shares led a rally in stock futures, as sentiment was boosted by the Trump administration’s plan to rescind some Biden-era curbs on chipmakers and news of a trade agreement with Britain.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 added 1.3% while those on the S&P 500 climbed about 1%. Intel Corp. rose more than 3% in premarket trading, while peers such as Nvidia Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. also gained after Bloomberg reported the US will rescind restrictions regulating the export of semiconductors to various countries. In addition, President Donald Trump said the US has reached a “comprehensive” trade agreement with the UK, the first of his promised deals.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The headlines lifted Europe’s Stoxx 600 index by about 0.9%, with chip stocks including ASML Holding N.V. among the top gainers. Britain’s domestically focused FTSE 250 index rose to a two-month high.

Treasuries and gold prices dropped as market sentiment improved, while the dollar strengthened and Bitcoin rose toward the $100,000 mark for the first time since February. The pound climbed after the Bank of England cut interest rates as expected, but stuck to signaling “gradual and careful” moves in the coming months.

Trump’s announcement of a UK deal followed news that US and Chinese officials will meet this weekend to discuss trade. Investors are waiting to see if crippling levies mooted by Trump will be negotiated down, averting lasting damage to economic growth and corporate profits.

“The fear has been of higher prices, company profit margins being squeezed, and the economy going nto recession as a result of higher tariffs,” said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale. “If you start unwinding all of that, it’s got to be bullish for risk assets.”

In the UK, gilt yields rose about five basis points, reversing an earlier slide, after the BOE reduced interest rates to 4.25% in a decision made before the US trade deal was announced. However, the BOE upgraded its annual growth forecast for 2025 while two officials voted not to cut rates this time due to inflation risks and a recent easing in financial conditions.

For Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, the split BOE vote “goes to show the scale of the uncertainty that exists amongst a key group, namely the actual setters of policy. It’s going to be difficult to make a call on future policy on the back of that.”

The dollar was 0.2% higher against a basket of peers, benefiting also from the Federal Reserve’s signal that it’s in no hurry to ease monetary policy. The Fed held interest rates steady as expected on Wednesday, and warned that higher tariffs could raise inflation and unemployment.

Rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yields rose about five basis points as traders trimmed the odds of a July cut to around 80%. Investors will now monitor weekly jobless data, which is expected to show claims slipped marginally in the latest week to 230,000.

Among other individual stock movers, Fortinet Inc. dropped about 10% after results from the security software firm undershot estimates, while chip-design company Arm Holdings Plc fell 11% after a disappointing sales forecast. Drugmakers including Eli Lilly & Co. and Moderna Inc. slipped after a report that Trump plans to revive efforts to dramatically slash drug costs. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Coinbase Global Inc. and CleanSpark Inc. rallied.

In Europe, Siemens Energy AG gained 3.5% after it said the impact of tariffs would be limited. Danish container giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S fell 2.6% after it lowered its forecast for the global transport market, rattled by the trade war.

While there was little international fallout from the conflict between India and Pakistan, investors were monitoring signs of escalation. Pakistan’s main equity index shed as much as 8.8%, while India’s Nifty 50 Index lost as much as 01.1%. The Indian rupee slid over 1% against the dollar.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 7:27 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1294

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3318

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 144.72 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $99,556.98

Ether rose 8.4% to $1,950.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $59.09 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,343.46 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.