US Futures Get an AI Tech Boost With Fed in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures rose as a fresh bout of optimism over artificial intelligence spurred tech stocks and investors awaited key policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and Japan.

Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced and the Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 1% after Bloomberg reported that Apple Inc. is in talks to build Google’s Gemini AI engine into the iPhone. Google parent company Alphabet Inc. rallied more than 5% in premarket trading, While Apple was up 1.4%. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. added around 3%. European stocks were little changed.

The main focus for markets comes Wednesday, when Fed policy makers gather for a meeting that may offer fresh clues on when a switch to rate cutting will start. In Japan, bets are mounting that the central bank will end its negative-rate policy at its meeting Tuesday, while a policy decision and inflation data from the UK are due later in the week.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank was close to having the confidence to cut, bond traders appear to have capitulated to a higher-for-longer reality. The 10-year Treasury yield held near a three-week high on Monday, having risen more than 20 basis points last week. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

“The recent market repricing has put policy expectations essentially at Fed estimates,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi asset strategist at State Street Global Markets. The decision will likely provide “another signal that easing of economic conditions is coming, pushing equity markets higher,” Tsouvali said.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index climbed the most in a month and the yen traded weaker against the dollar, amid signs markets have priced in the potential for an interest-rate increase.

“Japanese stocks are rising, driven by weakness of the yen, and expectations that the currency won’t strengthen even if the central bank hikes,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets based in Singapore.

Elsewhere this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to extend its rate pause while Bank Indonesia and the Bank of England also deliver policy decisions. Eurozone inflation data is due as well as Reddit Inc.’s initial public offering.

FedEx, Nike to Give Clues on Economy: US Earnings Week Ahead

In commodities, oil hit a fresh four-month high — building on the biggest weekly advance in a month — as macro-economic data from China came in ahead of expectations, and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries heightened geopolitical risks.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Japan rate decision, Tuesday

Canada inflation, Tuesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

Taiwan rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

Mexico rate decision, Thursday

European Union summit in Brussels, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 12:23 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0903

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2031 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2743

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $68,068.59

Ether fell 1.5% to $3,579.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $85.64 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,162 an ounce

