US Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed, Big-Tech Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fluctuated as traders awaited earnings from a trio of big-tech companies and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.

Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed, while futures on the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%. While shares of T-Mobile US Inc. rallied 7% in premarket trading on strong results, other big tech names like Nvidia Corp, Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp were trading lower. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%.

Traders will be scouring results from Microsoft, Meta and Tesla Inc. later for signs of weakness after Chinese startup DeepSeek’s cheaper AI model rattled markets. While the Fed is widely expected to hold rates, Chair Jerome Powell is likely to be pressed on the inflationary impact of potential trade tariffs and other policies from President Donald Trump’s White House.

“I don’t think there’s any great desire for the Fed to become overly hawkish in their messaging, nor do I think they’re going to pre-commit to dovish loosening,” Guy Miller, chief strategist at Zurich Insurance Co., said. “They’ll say ‘look, we need a period to take stock of things.’”

Traders ratcheted up bullish bets in the hope that Powell signals a cut in March is firmly on the table.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest client survey released Tuesday shows the biggest net long position in US government debt in almost 15 years. Open interest in futures — or the amount of new risk held by traders — is increasing in 10-year note contracts. And Federated Hermes Inc. is pushing out maturities in its money market funds close to the maximum limit — a bet there’s more easing to come.

Central banks elsewhere look to be on an easing path, with the Bank of Canada likely to reduce rates by a quarter point Wednesday. The European Central Bank is also expected to cut tomorrow.

Traders Bet ECB Will Need to Deepen and Accelerate Rate Cuts

Tech Earnings

While profits from the so-called Magnificent Seven tech companies are still rising — and far outpacing the rest of the market — growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

The stakes are rising after the DeepSeek news. The US tech behemoths are under increasing scrutiny for their investments in artificial intelligence and the meager returns they’re generating from the technology.

DeepSeek Whammy Shifts Focus to Big Tech Trio’s Earnings Reports

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists remain optimistic about the US equities outlook. The tech selloff triggered by DeepSeek is a temporary setback and the US economy remains in good shape, they said.

DeepSeek was a welcome reminder that there are risks, but “the way for equities is still up,” Zurich Insurance’s Miller said. “Investors still have a buy-the-dip mentality.”

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft and OpenAI are investigating whether data output from OpenAI’s technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner by a group linked to DeepSeek, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster Ozempic won US approval to treat chronic kidney disease in patients who also have type 2 diabetes, further expanding the popular drug’s use. Shares of Novo opened up about 1% in early trading.

Sony Group named President Hiroki Totoki as CEO, effective April 1. The company hit a record high and was the largest contributor to the gains in the Topix index on Wednesday, as software and gaming stocks rose.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., a maker of drivetrain components, has agreed to combine with UK peer Dowlais Group Plc in a transatlantic automotive deal.

Key events this week:

US Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank earnings, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0390

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2407

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 155.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $101,890.2

Ether rose 1.6% to $3,099.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $73.57 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,753.77 an ounce

