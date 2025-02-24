US Futures Point to a Bounce After Friday’s Slump: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks looked set to claw back ground Monday with Nvidia Corp. rising in early trading, days before its earnings release. German stocks gained after conservatives led by Friedrich Merz emerged as the winners in a weekend vote.

S&P 500 contracts and those on the Nasdaq 100 both climbed 0.5%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares were up in the premarket on solid results boosted by a strong jump in insurance underwriting. Apple Inc. shares slid after it said it plans to spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years to hire workers and build out AI capacity. Nvidia shares rose as much as 1.5% in early trading.

The chip giant’s next scorecard Wednesday will be a key test of demand for US megacap stocks and the artificial intelligence frenzy that’s powered them. With recent advances in AI by China’s DeepSeek, Nvidia is under pressure to deliver blockbuster results to reassert its leadership.

“Markets are in wait-and-see mode until we see those bellwether AI earnings as that could be a key turning point,” Laura Cooper, head of global investment strategy at Nuveen, said in an interview.

After years of outperformance, the benchmark S&P 500 Index is trailing international peers in 2025 as investors are put off by uncertainty from US President Donald Trump’s policies on tariffs and their potential to rekindle inflation.

Friday’s tumble left the S&P 500 1.7% lower on the week, as reports on consumer sentiment, housing, and services gave investors cause to question robust US economic growth. Wall Street’s top strategists say the underperformance is unlikely to last long, however.

European stocks fluctuated. Shares in electrification companies including Siemens Energy AG, ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SE, fell as concerns grew around data centers spending after a report that Microsoft Corp. has begun canceling leases for a substantial amount of datacenter capacity.

The euro gained 0.1%, curtailing an earlier 0.7% jump as initial enthusiasm about Germany’s election gave way to concern the new government may lack a consensus to push through much-needed economic reforms.

Merz emerged as the winner in Sunday’s election, but the results gave his Christian Democrat-led bloc just one clear path to power and they face intense pressure to move quickly to form a government and rally support for measures including potentially looser borrowing rules. A surge in support for fringe parties means that a coalition formed of three mainstream groups would be short of the necessary votes to revise the so-called debt brake.

“Centrist parties failed to retain a constitutional majority, complicating the prospects of decisive fiscal regime change,” said Apolline Menut, an economist at Carmignac. “Tricky political compromises would be required, as well as fiscal creativity.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Monday

Israel rate decision, Monday

South Korea rate decision, Tuesday

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Thailand rate decision, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Cape Town though Feb. 27

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Germany CPI, unemployment, Friday

India GDP, Friday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:25 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0472

The British pound was little changed at $1.2643

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 149.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $95,915.87

Ether fell 4.4% to $2,684.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $70.25 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,948.23 an ounce

