US Futures Post Cautious Gains Ahead of Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures ticked higher, pointing to a slight rebound on Wall Street from a plunge fueled by surging oil prices and expectations of a strong labor market reading on Friday.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, though the index remains on track for its biggest weekly loss since mid-February amid concerns that sticky inflation will persuade the Federal Reserve to delay its first interest rate cut past June. Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark slid more than 1%, playing catch up with Thursday’s retreat in New York.

Brent crude held near $91 a barrel — having hit the highest since last October — as fears grew of an escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict, while US and euro-area bond yields inched higher.

“Clearly, geopolitical risks are rising and that is on everyone’s radar right now, hence some softness in equity markets and credit spreads,” said Luke Hickmore, a portfolio manager at Abrdn Investment Management Ltd, adding that he was also focusing on US payrolls data for March.

Oil’s 18% surge this year, alongside gains across other crucial commodities such as copper and palm oil, has raised the prospect of higher-for longer inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Thursday flagged the possibility that rate cuts may not be needed this year at all if progress on inflation stalls.

US nonfarm payrolls data due later Friday are expected to show 214,000 new roles added to the economy last month and the unemployment rate is seen ticking slightly lower to 3.8%. A stronger reading could see money markets further pare their policy-easing bets, having already moved to forecast fewer than three US cuts this year.

Some market watchers are already looking ahead to next week’s inflation data, seeing it as key after two sets of above-forecast readings. A Bloomberg survey predicts annualized quickened to 3.5% in March.

“We think it is the inflation outcome which will hold the keys to Fed action,” Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at RBC BlueBay Asset Management said, noting that a firm reading would confirm recent robust data “are a bit more than a statistical blip.”

On currency markets, the dollar index inched higher against a basket of Group-of-Ten peers. Earlier the yen hit a two-week high as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda stoked bets about an additional interest rate hike later in the year.

Key events this week:

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2% as of 12:33 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0835

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2429 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2630

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $66,679.51

Ether fell 2% to $3,258.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.33%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $90.86 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

