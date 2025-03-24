US Futures Rally as Traders Dive Back Into Tech: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rallied, with futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index surging 1.2%, as traders snapped up beaten down tech shares and took optimism from signs that US tariffs may be more targeted.

S&P 500 contacts also gained about 1% in early Monday trading. Tesla Inc. added about 4% in premarket trading. Nvidia Corp. and Palantir Technologies Inc. rose amid news that Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. has developed AI techniques that could cut costs by 20%.

Listen and subscribe to the new Stock Movers podcast here.

Meanwhile, the dollar weakened and Treasury yields ticked higher. European indexes were broadly little changed. German software developer SAP SE took the spot as Europe’s most-valuable public company, unseating Danish weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S, whose shares have declined 18% this year.

Investors were taking some comfort from indications that President Donald Trump’s coming wave of tariffs is poised to be more targeted than the barrage he has occasionally threatened. The administration is not planning separate, sectoral-specific tariffs to be unveiled at the same event on April 2, officials said.

“This raises the possibility that some sectors and countries may fare better than others, helping explain market optimism,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Zurich.

Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.

Morgan Stanley strategists are among those who see a turnaround on the horizon for US stocks. A dollar that’s down 3.8% from its January peak and signs of a bottoming out for Magnificent Seven earnings could attract flows back to the US, they told clients.

Elsewhere, investors were keeping an eye on Turkey where the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, could spark nationwide protests. The lira fell 0.6% against the dollar, trading near record lows.

Clues on the state of the US economy will come later from purchasing managers indexes. The US print is expected to show the economy remains in expansion mode.

Some key events this week:

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Monday

US S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday

Australia budget, Tuesday

Boao Forum for Asia, Tuesday through March 28

Australia CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

US revised 4Q GDP, Thursday

Mexico trade, rate decision, Thursday

Tokyo CPI, Friday

US core PCE price index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% as of 6 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0839

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2962

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $87,166.93

Ether rose 5.2% to $2,095.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.78%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.70%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $68.51 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Catherine Bosley.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.