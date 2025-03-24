US Futures Rally as Traders Dive Back Into Tech: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rallied, with futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index surging 1.2%, as traders snapped up beaten down tech shares and took optimism from signs that US tariffs may be more targeted.
S&P 500 contacts also gained about 1% in early Monday trading. Tesla Inc. added about 4% in premarket trading. Nvidia Corp. and Palantir Technologies Inc. rose amid news that Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. has developed AI techniques that could cut costs by 20%.
Meanwhile, the dollar weakened and Treasury yields ticked higher. European indexes were broadly little changed. German software developer SAP SE took the spot as Europe’s most-valuable public company, unseating Danish weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S, whose shares have declined 18% this year.
Investors were taking some comfort from indications that President Donald Trump’s coming wave of tariffs is poised to be more targeted than the barrage he has occasionally threatened. The administration is not planning separate, sectoral-specific tariffs to be unveiled at the same event on April 2, officials said.
“This raises the possibility that some sectors and countries may fare better than others, helping explain market optimism,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Zurich.
Morgan Stanley strategists are among those who see a turnaround on the horizon for US stocks. A dollar that’s down 3.8% from its January peak and signs of a bottoming out for Magnificent Seven earnings could attract flows back to the US, they told clients.
Elsewhere, investors were keeping an eye on Turkey where the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, could spark nationwide protests. The lira fell 0.6% against the dollar, trading near record lows.
Clues on the state of the US economy will come later from purchasing managers indexes. The US print is expected to show the economy remains in expansion mode.
Some key events this week:
- Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday
- UK S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Monday
- US S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Monday
- Australia budget, Tuesday
- Boao Forum for Asia, Tuesday through March 28
- Australia CPI, Wednesday
- UK CPI, Wednesday
- Norway rate decision, Thursday
- US revised 4Q GDP, Thursday
- Mexico trade, rate decision, Thursday
- Tokyo CPI, Friday
- US core PCE price index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% as of 6 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.1%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed
- The MSCI World Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0839
- The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2962
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 149.57 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $87,166.93
- Ether rose 5.2% to $2,095.16
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.28%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.78%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.70%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $68.51 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
