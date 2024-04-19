US Futures Recover as Iran Strikes Seen Contained: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures clawed back most of their early losses, while the bid for haven assets unraveled after Iranian media appeared to downplay the impact of Israeli strikes.

Oil switched to a decline, wiping out an earlier sharp jump that took the price of Brent crude above $90 a barrel. Treasury yields retraced much of an early move that drove the 10-year yield 14 basis points lower after Israel launched a retaliatory attack on Iran less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage, according to two US officials. An Iranian military official signaled Tehran doesn’t feel compelled to react to the blasts which US officials say were caused by Israeli strikes.

Contracts on the S&P 500 erased a loss while those Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.2% lower. The dollar gave up an earlier gain.

The latest moves cap a dismal week for markets after solid economic readings and hawkish Fedspeak forced investors to revise the timing of a keenly anticipated pivot to easier policy and the scale of potential rate cuts. The S&P 500 is now tracking its biggest weekly decline since October.

“Of course, we can’t ignore the attacks, but it feels like stronger inflation and growth data and re-pricing Fed cuts is dominating market attention,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

New York Fed President John Williams said while it isn’t his baseline expectation, even a rate hike is possible if warranted. His Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to ease until toward the end of 2024. The Fed may hold rates steady all year, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari told Fox News Channel.

“With inflation sticky, central banks don’t have the option to look through spikes in oil prices, should they happen,” said Rajeev De Mello, a global macro portfolio manager at GAMA Asset Management. “They will have to revert to higher for longer rates which at this stage will be a shock to all markets.”

Despite Friday’s moves to allay fears of a wider war in the Mideast, the events are unsettling and will keep investors from taking bold bets, according to Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in London.

“No one will want to be short of crude and the havens ahead of the weekend,” he said. “From a risk-management perspective you can’t say definitively that geopolitical risk is done and dusted. So we may see another bout of de-risking. Ultimately it’s a case of people being reluctant to take on too much exposure.”

Corporate Highlights:

Paramount Global shares jumped as Apollo Global Management Inc. and Sony Group Corp. are said to be considering a joint offer for the media company.

Procter & Gamble Co. boosted its profit outlook as the maker of Pampers diapers and Dawn dish soap couples steady price increases with easing commodity costs and productivity gains.

Netflix Inc. shares dropped in premarket trading after the streaming-video company reported results that included a downbeat second-quarter revenue forecast.

Infosys Ltd. forecast tepid sales growth for the year, a sign that overseas clients are limiting tech spending until the global economy picks up speed.

American Express shares gained in premarket trading after first-quarter revenue topped estimates as consumers continued to flock to the company’s premium credit-card offerings.

L’Oréal SA stock surged Friday after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales as strength in Europe and North America helped offset a slowdown in shopping by Chinese travelers.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0657

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2450

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.59 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $65,291.51

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,110.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.59%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.25%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $82.12 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

