US Futures Rise as Traders Hope for Tariff Relief: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to gains on Wall Street amid hopes President Donald Trump’s administration might walk back some of its tariffs. European equities surged and bunds tumbled on Germany’s spending plans.

Contracts on the S&P 500 index rose 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5% as shares of automakers, banks and chip firms jumped in premarket trading after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted at tariff relief for Mexico and Canada. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. rose more than 1%, while Tesla Inc. was poised to recover from a four-month low.

US equities capped their worst two-day slump since December on Tuesday, before the comments from Lutnick, who told Fox Business that Trump may offer a path to alleviate some tariff pressure. Traders will be watching data due later today for a snapshot of the state of the economy.

“The market doesn’t like uncertainty and tariffs will most likely continue to be an overhang risk,” Nataliia Lipikhina, EMEA equity strategy head at JPMorgan Private Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “But if we are looking at earnings growth in the US, we actually see double-digit growth in 2025 and 2026. We are buyers of the dip at this point.”

In an address to Congress, Trump acknowledged that there may be an “adjustment period” to tariffs as he defended his policies to remake the US economy. Ten-year Treasury yields traded steady at 4.24%, while the dollar sank 0.4%.

Get the Markets Daily newsletter to learn what’s moving stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 benchmark jumped 1.6% and bonds tumbled after chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz outlined a sweeping fiscal overhaul that could boost the European economy. A sale of new 30-year bunds attracted solid demand.

Speculation that more spending will fan inflation — requiring tighter policy from the European Central Bank — lifted the euro toward its best three-day run since November 2022 and sent 10-year bond yields at least 10 basis points higher in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

“Huge quantities of debt in the coming years is going to be quite disruptive for European bond markets, particularly the long end of the curve,” said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at Union Bancaire Privee Ubp SA in London. “We’ve not seen this type of issuance pretty much since the early 1990s when Germany was paying for reunification.”

China Growth

Hong Kong shares outperformed after the National People’s Congress in Beijing set an economic growth target of about 5% for 2025, the third straight year it has maintained that goal. Given the broadening global uncertainty on tariffs and geopolitics, economists expect Chinese officials to add stimulus.

On the corporate front, Blackrock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, led a consortium that will buy a controlling stake in Panama ports and a larger unit that has operations across 23 countries. It’s one of the biggest acquisitions of the year that marks a win for Trump, who had raised concerns over control of key ports near the Panama Canal.

In commodities, oil extended its decline and gold steadied near a record high. Bitcoin swung between gains and losses.

Key events this week:

US ADP employment, ISM services index, factory orders, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:02 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0688

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2830

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 149.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $89,985.92

Ether rose 2% to $2,221.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 20 basis points to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $66.98 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,914.01 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.