US Futures Rise on Apple Shipment Surge in China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Nasdaq 100 index futures rose, lifted by a rally in Apple Inc. shares after iPhone shipments in China rebounded. Trading was subdued after public holidays in the US and UK.

Contracts on the Nasdaq added 0.3%, helped by a 2.4% premarket gain for Apple. Europe’s Stoxx 600 dipped 0.2% as Flutter Entertainment Plc slumped on speculation over a possible new gambling tax.

US data and cautious fedspeak have cooled market bets on the scope for policy easing this year and May’s stock rally has stumbled. Investors are looking to inflation prints and central bank speakers for hints on the timing of interest-rate cuts, particularly the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, due on Friday.

Markets could be in a “bit of a blip” but the growth outlook remains solid, according to Christian Mueller-Glissmann, asset allocation research head at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “We’re not calling for a big correction, but we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a bit of consolidation,” he told Bloomberg Television.

Treasuries posted small moves before a slate of short-term auctions including offers of two year- and five-year notes on Tuesday. Brent crude was flat — even as tensions in the Middle East ratcheted higher.

Consumer inflation expectations in the euro zone ticked lower in April, ECB data showed. Policymakers next meet on rates on June 6.

On Monday, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the ECB shouldn’t exclude cutting rates in both June and July, though hawkish policymakers including Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel recently came out in opposition to back-to-back moves.

T+1 Attention

Meanwhile, the US switch to the “T+1” rule, whereby equities will settle in one day rather than two, comes into effect today.

There are worries about potential teething issues, including that international investors may struggle to source dollars on time, global funds will move at different speeds to their assets, and everyone will have less time to fix errors.

Wall Street Returns to T+1 Stock Trading After a Century

In other company news, GameStop Corp. shares extended gains in premarket trading on Tuesday after the video game retailer said it brought in nearly $1 billion from a share sale program amid renewed interest for the so-called meme stock.

Some key events this week:

IMF holds discussions with Ukrainian authorities to review economic policies as the country seeks to unlock next tranche of $2.2 billion in aid, Monday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks at BOJ event in Tokyo; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot address Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy forum, Tuesday

South African election, the most significant since the end of apartheid, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

South Africa rate decision, US initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday

GDP data published for Canada, euro zone, Turkey, Friday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0878

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2791

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 156.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $68,298.06

Ether was little changed at $3,891.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $79.14 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,353.72 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Hooyeon Kim, Ruth Carson, Aya Wagatsuma, Jason Scott and Naomi Tajitsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.