US Futures Rise on Apple Shipment Surge in China: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Nasdaq 100 index futures rose, lifted by a rally in Apple Inc. shares after iPhone shipments in China rebounded. Trading was subdued after public holidays in the US and UK.
Contracts on the Nasdaq added 0.3%, helped by a 2.4% premarket gain for Apple. Europe’s Stoxx 600 dipped 0.2% as Flutter Entertainment Plc slumped on speculation over a possible new gambling tax.
US data and cautious fedspeak have cooled market bets on the scope for policy easing this year and May’s stock rally has stumbled. Investors are looking to inflation prints and central bank speakers for hints on the timing of interest-rate cuts, particularly the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, due on Friday.
Markets could be in a “bit of a blip” but the growth outlook remains solid, according to Christian Mueller-Glissmann, asset allocation research head at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “We’re not calling for a big correction, but we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a bit of consolidation,” he told Bloomberg Television.
Treasuries posted small moves before a slate of short-term auctions including offers of two year- and five-year notes on Tuesday. Brent crude was flat — even as tensions in the Middle East ratcheted higher.
Consumer inflation expectations in the euro zone ticked lower in April, ECB data showed. Policymakers next meet on rates on June 6.
On Monday, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the ECB shouldn’t exclude cutting rates in both June and July, though hawkish policymakers including Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel recently came out in opposition to back-to-back moves.
T+1 Attention
Meanwhile, the US switch to the “T+1” rule, whereby equities will settle in one day rather than two, comes into effect today.
There are worries about potential teething issues, including that international investors may struggle to source dollars on time, global funds will move at different speeds to their assets, and everyone will have less time to fix errors.
Wall Street Returns to T+1 Stock Trading After a Century
In other company news, GameStop Corp. shares extended gains in premarket trading on Tuesday after the video game retailer said it brought in nearly $1 billion from a share sale program amid renewed interest for the so-called meme stock.
Some key events this week:
- IMF holds discussions with Ukrainian authorities to review economic policies as the country seeks to unlock next tranche of $2.2 billion in aid, Monday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks at BOJ event in Tokyo; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot address Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy forum, Tuesday
- South African election, the most significant since the end of apartheid, Wednesday
- Fed releases Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday
- South Africa rate decision, US initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday
- GDP data published for Canada, euro zone, Turkey, Friday
- Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%
- The MSCI World Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0878
- The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2791
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 156.70 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $68,298.06
- Ether was little changed at $3,891.93
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.45%
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.54%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.22%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $79.14 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,353.72 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
–With assistance from Hooyeon Kim, Ruth Carson, Aya Wagatsuma, Jason Scott and Naomi Tajitsu.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.