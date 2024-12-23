US Futures Rise on Fed Cut Bets; Dollar Stabilizes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures rose, tracking the rebound in Asian stocks from last week’s selloff, as subdued inflation data rekindled expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The dollar steadied after a retreat.

A gauge of Asian equities snapped a six-day decline, with benchmarks in South Korea and Taiwan rising more than 1%. US equity contract added 0.5% after the so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index increased at the slowest pace since May, spurring a 1.1% gain in the S&P 500 Index on Friday. European stock futures were little changed.

Monday’s moves offer investors some respite after a stream of robust US economic data saw the Fed scale back the number of cuts it anticipates in 2025. Overall sentiment remains cautious as investors brace for the prospect of sweeping global tariffs imposed by US President-elect Donald Trump, and as China continues to see a lackluster economic recovery.

“Lower than expected US core PCE inflation data for November suggests that the Fed may have gotten too negative on inflation,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Ltd., wrote in a note to clients. “Our overall assessment remains that the trend in shares is still up, but expect a far more volatile and constrained ride over the year ahead.”

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell nine basis points on Monday amid holiday-thinned trading, tracking a Friday rally in US peers driven by the PCE data. US Treasuries were steady in Asia trading.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was little changed after sliding 0.5% on Friday. President Joe Biden signed funding legislation to keep the US government operating until mid-March, avoiding a year-end shutdown and kicking future spending decisions into Trump’s presidency.

In China, semiconductor and computing stocks gained after Premier Li Qiang urged more innovation and infrastructure development in these sectors. Broader equity benchmarks posted modest gains.

“At current level, we do think there is some upside that can be driven by more policy easing and fundamental improvements,” Si Fu, China portfolio strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Domestic policy easing will offset some of the negative impact from US tariffs, and the brokerage looks forward to more concrete measures on consumption, she added.

Asian stocks are set for their first quarterly loss since September 2023 while a gauge of the region’s currencies fell to its lowest in more than two years last week.

In corporate news, Singapore Post Ltd.’s shares plunged after the company fired several senior leaders following allegations related to its international e-commerce logistics parcels business. In Japan, Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are looking to finalize a merger agreement as soon as June after negotiations begin later Monday, Japanese media reported.

Elsewhere, oil edged higher after a weekly drop, as traders gauged Trump’s threat to reimpose US control over the Panama Canal.

Key events this week:

Taiwan industrial production, jobless rate, Monday

UK GDP, Monday

Bank of Canada issues summary of deliberations, Monday

Mexico trade, Monday

RBA publishes minutes of Dec. rate meeting, Tuesday

Christmas Day, Wednesday

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda addresses Keidanren council, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Colombia’s central bank publishes minutes of rate meeting, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

BOJ publishes summary of opinions for December meeting, Friday

South Korean court to hold preliminary hearing on impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law declaration, Friday

Brazil unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 6:42 a.m. London time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0437

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.3050 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6256

The British pound was little changed at $1.2568

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $94,776.56

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,266.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.52%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $69.78 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,631.15 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Audrey Wan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.