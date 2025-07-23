US Futures Rise on Japan Deal With Tech in Focus: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The record-breaking run in global stocks got fresh fuel after the US reached a trade deal with Japan, easing concern about the tariff war as traders turn their attention to earnings from US tech giants.

S&P 500 futures added 0.4% and the Stoxx 600 gained 1%, buoyed by automakers on hopes that the European Union will ink its own accord with the US. Treasuries were poised to end a five-day winning run as demand for havens waned.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The trade optimism contrasted with a batch of disappointing results from companies including Texas Instruments Inc., Nokia Oyj and SAP SE. The big tech names — Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. — come after the close.

“The key thing going forward is how earnings are performing, what is companies’ forward guidance with regards to how they are navigating all of this noise,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “It is still a fairly constructive environment, which should mean continued gains for risk assets.”

EU Readies €100 Billion No-Deal Plan to Match US 30% Tariff

JPMorgan Chase & Co. quantitative strategists warned of “a growing air of complacency” as the stocks rally coincides with an acceleration in earnings downgrades.

“Either sell-side analysts are about to start a new round of upward revisions or the market is at risk of suffering a period of increased volatility and draw-downs,” the JPMorgan team led by Khuram Chaudhry said. “Something has to give!”

Krispy Kreme, GoPro Surge With Markets Abuzz About Meme Stocks

Analysts will be studying the latest quarterly earnings from big tech for signs of resilience in a sector that has driven the rebound in US equities. Nasdaq 100 futures pointed to small gains at the open.

The so-called “Magnificent Seven” group of companies are expected to post a combined 14% rise in second-quarter profits, while earnings for the rest of the US equity benchmark are predicted to be relatively flat, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

Trade Clarity

After months of uncertainty, Trump’s latest tariff deals have given some clarity on the new trade landscape. The agreement with Japan sets tariffs on the nation’s imports at 15%, including for autos — by far the biggest component of the trade deficit between the countries.

Japan’s Topix Index closed up 3.2%, while Toyota Motor Corp. shares climbed the most since 1987.

“The positive is that hopefully we’re coming to the end of all the tariff cloudiness in terms of what the ultimate rates will be so businesses can plan around them,” said Peter Boockvar at the Boock Report.

Meanwhile, the yen fluctuated after Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said there was no truth in media reports that he will resign.

An auction of 40-year government notes in Japan saw the weakest demand ratio since 2011. The sale was a test of appetite for super-long debt following a historic election defeat for Ishiba when his ruling coalition failed to win a majority in the upper house at a vote on Sunday.

The country’s 10-year government bond yield rose to the highest since 2008.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists say…

“Japan’s trade deal gives hope for the European Union, which is in the final stages of negotiating its own accord with the US before punitive levies of 30% kick in next week. That can only be good news for German stocks in general and its carmakers in particular.”

—Ven Ram, macro strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Corporate News:

Texas Instruments, a key chipmaker for producers of cars and factory equipment, tumbled in early trading Wednesday after stoking fears that a tariff-fueled surge in demand will be short-lived.

Nokia Oyj shares fell after the Finnish maker of 5G gear cut its profit guidance, citing a weaker US dollar and tariffs.

ASM International NV shares fell after its second-quarter orders missed expectations, after some chipmakers’ struggles undermined demand for the Dutch company’s semiconductor equipment.

UniCredit SpA dropped its bid for rival Banco BPM SpA, ending an eight-month standoff with its rival and the Italian government over the plan to create the country’s largest lender.

Morgan Stanley is being probed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority over its vetting of clients for the risk of money laundering, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 8:23 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1730

The British pound was little changed at $1.3537

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 146.32 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $118,566.45

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,674.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.61%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $64.86 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,425.63 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice French, Winnie Hsu, Shikhar Balwani, Aya Wagatsuma, Joanne Wong and Anand Krishnamurthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.