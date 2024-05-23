US Futures Rise on Nvidia, Dollar Holds Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures advanced following robust results from Nvidia Corp. released after the New York close. Asian stocks dropped following losses in broader US shares earlier on Wednesday.

Benchmark indexes declined in Australia, South Korea and China, while those for Japan inched higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both gained after Nvidia’s results sent its shares as much as 7% higher in after-hours trading. The dollar was little changed in Asia, after gaining for three straight days.

Nvidia said second-quarter revenue will be about $28 billion, beating analysts’ estimates. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split and boosted its quarterly dividend by 150% to 10 cents a share.

“Even in the face of huge expectations, the company once again stepped up and delivered,” said Ryan Detrick at Carson Group, who highlighted strong data center revenue.

Treasuries were little changed in Asia after a Wednesday drop pushed shorter-maturity yields higher. The selling sent the policy-sensitive two-year year yield four basis points higher as the latest Federal Reserve minutes showed officials remain in no rush to cut rates.

“Many” Fed officials expressed uncertainty over the degree to which policy is restraining the economy — but the minutes also noted policy “was seen as restrictive.”

In currencies, a gauge of dollar strength held a rally from the prior session, when it touched a one-week high. The yen was little changed early Thursday after falling against the greenback to the lowest level since late April. The People’s Bank of China cut its yuan fixing to the weakest level since January.

New Zealand’s dollar rose after Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the central bank doesn’t want to risk a blowout in inflation expectations.

A busy day of economic reports in Asia includes inflation figures for Singapore, price expectations for Australia and China’s April Swift payments data. South Korea’s central bank will hand down a monetary policy decision, while markets in Indonesia are closed. Singapore’s gross domestic product rose slightly in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, beating estimates.

Tech Profits

US tech earnings have been among the strongest in the first-quarter reporting season, with revisions in the sector outpacing the rest of the market. However, earnings results also suggest a broadening market, according to Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We stay positive on the AI trend and maintain our preference for big tech given the advantageous market positions,” she said. “We forecast global tech earnings growth of 20% and 16% this year and next, respectively, led by the semiconductor sector where we see investment opportunities.”ed.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said he currently expects the Fed won’t cut rates this year amid an economy that’s proved more resilient thanks to government spending.

Gold edged higher after suffering its largest one-day decline since April on Wednesday. The precious metal dropped 1.7% to around $2,379 following the Fed’s meeting minutes that indicated rate cuts may come later than previously expected. West Texas Intermediate slipped Thursday, on track for its fourth-consecutive daily decline. Copper prices fell sharply on signs of weakening demand.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global services and manufacturing PMIs, consumer confidence, Thursday

G-7 finance meeting, May 23-25

US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

US durable goods, consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:04 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0827

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2532 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6621

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $69,245.38

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,741.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.42%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $77.24 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,382.60 an ounce

