US Futures Rise on Tech, Dollar Gains on Fed Hold: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures rose on robust earnings from megacap tech companies after a volatile session on Wall Street. The Federal Reserve held interest rates, pushing up the dollar and weakening Treasuries.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1% and those for the S&P 500 advanced 0.7% while Asian equity futures were mixed. Microsoft Corp. shares jumped more than 9% in after-hours trading on better-than-expected growth in its cloud business, while Meta Platforms Inc. surged 12% after topping sales forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% and Treasury 10-year yields rose around five basis points Wednesday. While the concerted pullback in stocks and bonds looked mild, it marked the worst Fed day since December. The dollar strengthened 0.8% as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision had been made about easing policy in September. The US labor market “looks solid,” he said, while inflation remains above target.

The muted equity market response to the Fed hold was a sign investors have tempered expectations for imminent rate cuts. Instead, they’re leaning on resilient growth, an AI-fueled earnings boom, and the belief that tariffs will only trigger manageable goods inflation while leaving services inflation contained.

“To get that rate cut, the Fed will need to gain confidence that either inflation increases will be one-off and muted, or that inflation will continue to trend lower in the months and quarters ahead,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

Separately, President Donald Trump said he reached a trade deal with South Korea that would impose a 15% tariff on its exports to the US and see Seoul agree to $350 billion in US investments. Copper sank as Trump exempted the most widely imported form of the metal from his planned tariffs.

Trump also said he would impose a 25% tariff on India’s exports to the US starting Friday and threatened an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia. The rupee declined in offshore trading while contracts for the Nifty 50 erased their gains to decline as much as 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors will be focused on a Bank of Japan rate decision.

Markets Live Strategist Mark Cranfield says:

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party needs to debate Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s fate, which likely means that BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will strike a cautious tone today. That will fuel curve steepening for JGBs as inflation is sticky and the central bank is behind the curve in cooling it. Traders are pricing around 77% probability of a rate hike by the time of the December BOJ meeting.

Meanwhile, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 9-2 on Wednesday to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 4.25%-4.5%, as they have at each of their meetings this year. Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman voted against the decision in favor of a quarter-point cut.

Money markets pared bets on rate reductions this year and traders now see a less than 50% chance of a cut in September. The odds for a reduction in October dropped to around 85%, whereas there were fully priced-in before Powell began to speak.

“The next two months’ data will be pivotal and we see a path to a resumption of the Fed’s easing cycle in the autumn should tariff inflation prove more modest than expected or the labor market show signs of weakness,” said Ashish Shah at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

In other economic data, US companies stepped up hiring in July, though the pace remained consistent with weaker labor demand. Private-sector payrolls increased by 104,000, according to ADP Research data. The median economist estimate called for a 76,000 gain.

The July employment report due Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which includes government positions, is expected to show job growth moderated and unemployment rose.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased an annualized 3% in the second quarter, according to preliminary government data out Wednesday. As solid as the pace was, economic growth averaged 1.25% in the first half, a percentage point cooler than the pace for 2024.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8% as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 1% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1420 The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.38 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2105 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $117,553.23 Ether rose 0.3% to $3,781.15 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $70.24 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,278.59 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

