US Futures Rise on Tech Results After Downbeat Day: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Robust results for Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc triggered a post-market tech rally, partly undoing heavy selling from the prior session. Asian equity futures were mixed, while Treasuries fell and the dollar strengthened as the Federal Reserve tempered rate-cut expectations.

US equity-index futures climbed in Asian trading, fueled by a post-market surge in Apple shares after the company beat revenue estimates and offered a bullish holiday forecast. Amazon jumped as much as 15% in late trading after reporting its fastest cloud unit growth in nearly three years. Contracts in Japan and Australia were fractionally higher, while those for Hong Kong and mainland China fell.

After-market gains offered a brief respite from a tough session for mega-cap tech, as doubts grew over whether heavy AI spending will pay off. Meta Platforms Inc.’s 11% drop dragged the Nasdaq 100 down 1.5% and the S&P 500 down 1%, pausing a rally that has added $17 trillion since April even as a US-China deal failed to lift sentiment.

“None of this means that the AI bubble is going to burst and that we’re on the cusp of a major reversal in the stock market,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “However, it does raise the odds that we could see a short-term pullback.”

Treasury yields rose across the curve, adding two basis points to the 10-year yield, which ended Thursday around 4.1%. An index of the dollar rose 0.4%, and gold added 2.4%.

Selling in US government debt reflected Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that investors need to rein in expectations for a December rate cut as US policymakers grapple over the outlook for jobs and inflation.

Fed officials voted 10-2 to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday. It was the second straight rate cut, but for the first time in six years, there were dissents in both directions — with one official advocating a larger reduction and another preferring to stay on hold.

The decision was hawkish “because the moderates are pushing back,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. If the Fed fails to cut again in December, investors should “expect fewer cuts next year,” as “the bar of employment gets raised,” he said.

A selloff in several megacaps dragged down US stocks. Meta sold $30 billion of bonds amid record orders. Microsoft Corp. slid on underwhelming results, while Nvidia Corp. dropped as Donald Trump said he didn’t discuss approving sales of Blackwell chips to China with Xi Jinping.

The largest technology companies are betting on an AI future powered by gigantic data centers filled with humming servers. Now that the staggering cost of this push is coming into sharper focus, it’s testing nerves on Wall Street.

“The only takeaway that investors care about from big tech earnings is evidence of which company can stay in the AI race the longest,” said David Trainer at New Constructs. “None of these companies can keep up this huge spending on AI forever, and so those that find a way to profit first and the most from AI will be the winners.”

On the trade front, Trump and Xi agreed to extend a tariff truce, roll back export controls and reduce other trade barriers in a landmark summit on Thursday, potentially stabilizing relations between the world’s biggest economies after months of turmoil.

The outcome is poised to resolve — at least for now — months of trade brinkmanship in which the US and China threatened a series of levies and export controls on their products that had the potential to disrupt global supply chains and hurt the world economy. Still, it falls short of a comprehensive agreement that addresses issues at the heart of the US-China economic competition.

“The much anticipated US-China trade agreement showed both sides willing to step away from recent escalations, but not willing to stand down from a longer-term competition,” said Paul Christopher at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% as of 7:26 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro was little changed at $1.1568 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.06 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1111 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6553 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $107,668.11 Ether rose 0.4% to $3,773.71 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $60.25 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,018.72 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

