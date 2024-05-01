US Futures Slide With Markets Bracing for Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell on mixed earnings and renewed concern about higher-for-longer US interest rates, with all eyes on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later Wednesday. Brent crude sank for a third day.

The risk-off mood prevailed as contracts on the S&P 500 pointed to more losses on Wall Street after US data on Tuesday reinforced bets officials will keep rates at a two-decade high. A measure of the dollar was little changed, while the policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield held near a six-month high. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge edged lower in holiday-thinned trading.

The last time Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, he pointed to the lack of progress in bringing inflation down. The most recent signals on prices and the economy — along with expectations for a robust employment report on Friday — mean the chances of a change in tune are low.

“We are unlikely to hear anything dovish from the Fed today,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts. “The higher-for-longer narrative is not easy for markets to navigate.”

In company moves, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. fell as much as 6.5% in premarket trading following a disappointing forecast for artificial intelligence processors, while Pfizer Inc. advanced after boosting its outlook. Starbucks Corp. slumped as quarterly sales fell for the first time since 2020 and Tesla Inc. retreated after eliminating almost its entire Supercharger organization.

Traders are bracing for big moves in stock markets and bonds are turning more bearish ahead of what many expect will be a hawkish tilt from Powell. After positioning at the start of the year for multiple reductions in 2024, investors are now pricing in just one full quarter-point cut.

The options market is flagging a bigger move in the S&P 500 Index than at any point in the past 11 months.

“If the Fed asserts a high probability of no cuts this year, or even the open possibility of another hike, that could deepen the selloff in stocks,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Meanwhile, data for the week leading up to April 23 showed hedge funds building short positions in bond futures. Commodity trading advisors, or CTAs, are now sitting at near “max short duration,” according to Bank of America strategists.

Raft of Data

Ahead of the meeting, traders face a slew of US economic releases including job openings and manufacturing data. They will also be on the watch for the Treasury’s quarterly plan of long-term debt sales, which are expected to remain steady, and the exact date for a Treasury program to buy back existing debt.

Oil extended declines, with Brent slumping 1.2% to near $85 a barrel. Prices dropped on prospects for a cease-fire in the Middle East as well as data that pointed to a rise in US crude inventories. Traders are alert to signs that elevated inflation will damp demand before the driving season.

Elsewhere, global investors are unwinding bets on local-currency bonds in emerging markets as some central banks come under pressure to raise interest rates. A Bloomberg gauge of the asset class fell 1.3% in April, the the biggest monthly decline since September.

Key events this week:

Holiday across much of Asia and Europe, Wednesday

Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, JOLTS job openings, ISM Manufacturing, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:39 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0672

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2479

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.89 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4% to $57,495.01

Ether fell 2.8% to $2,880.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.68%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $80.92 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,296.17 an ounce

