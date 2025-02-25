US Futures Slip as Chipmakers Come Under Scrutiny: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — S&P 500 futures slipped as US efforts to limit China’s technological prowess sparked broad declines for chipmaker shares. Bitcoin tumbled below $90,000.

Contracts on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pointed to another jittery session as chip giant Nvidia Corp. dropped in early trading. ASML Holding NV and STMicroelectronics NV also fell as US President Donald Trump spelled out more measures to curb China’s semiconductor industry and urged allies to the same.

Uncertainty on how the new US administration’s policies will affect global growth and long-established economic and political alliances has prompted investors to pare risk and switch to havens like Treasuries or gold. Trump signaled Monday that tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will go ahead.

“At the moment there’s a lot of uncertainty reigning in the background which is making it challenging for investors to navigate,” said Alexandra Morris, an investment director at Skagen AS. “The whole tariff discussion is the main negative catalyst.”

The VIX Index, a measure of volatility known as the “fear gauge,” touched its highest level this year at just below 20.

Nvidia’s earnings report on Wednesday could be yet another catalyst to unleash volatility given its outsized impact on the broader market.

“Bear in mind that the market impact of Nvidia’s results have often proved to be as significant as US jobs reports over the last couple of years,” Deutsche Bank AG strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note to clients.

Bonds surged, pushing the yield on 10-year Treasuries down six basis to 4.34%. Bitcoin tumbled below $90,000 to hit the lowest since mid-November as investors stepped back from one of the most popular Trump trades.

A widely-watched gauge of the attractiveness of German debt fell to the most negative on record, reflecting expectations for higher borrowing to fund big outlays on defense spending.

The Hang Seng Tech Index had slumped as much as 4.4%, pacing losses for Chinese equities in New York. The gauge later erased most of its decline as more than $1 billion worth of money poured into Hong Kong stocks from China.

Trump officials recently met with their Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting Tokyo Electron Ltd. and ASML Holding NV engineers from maintaining semiconductor gear in China, according to people familiar with the matter.

This comes after a directive set the stage for a more muscular use of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, a secretive panel that scrutinizes proposals by foreign entities to buy US companies or property, to thwart Chinese investment.

Key events this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Tom Barkin, Michael Barr speak, Tuesday

Apple shareholder meeting, Tuesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:03 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0472

The British pound was little changed at $1.2626

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.75 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 6.5% to $87,850.1

Ether fell 9.5% to $2,386.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.34%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,939.29 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.