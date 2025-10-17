US Futures Trim Losses as Trump Eases Trade Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures erased most losses after President Donald Trump moved to calm fears of a trade war with China, lifting sentiment after steep declines in bank stocks.

S&P 500 contracts were marginally lower after falling as much as 1.5%. Friday’s crop of earnings helped bolster regional banks, with Truist Financial Corp., Regions Financial Corp. and Fifth Third Bancorp all rising in early trading after they reported lower-than-expected provisions for credit losses.

In Europe, Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc stayed more than 4% lower, with a gauge of lenders among the biggest decliners.

After a week when fears about escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing fueled sharp swings in stocks, Trump told reporters that current tariffs on China were “not sustainable” and confirmed he would meet with Xi Jinping in South Korea in the coming weeks.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, retreated from its highest level since April. Havens such as Treasuries and gold erased gains following Trump’s remark and lender results, with 10-year US yields rising two basis points to 3.99%. The dollar clawed back earlier losses to trade little changed

“Investors have reduced and offloaded positions on stocks that have direct exposure to private credit,” said Francois Antomarchi at Degroof Petercam Asset Management in Brussels. “US futures have recouped some of their losses, but that’s due to Trump’s reassuring comments on China; looking forward we expect more volatile trading days ahead.”

Risk gauges across Europe’s credit market initially rose on Friday, with indexes that track credit default swaps on senior bank bonds up the most in almost a month, before paring some of that move. A similar index that tracks CDS contracts for subordinated bank debt climbed the most in a week before also partially drawing back.

Some analysts said the situation resembled the 2023 US regional banking crisis that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse, and expect the market reaction to be short-lived.

“In the end, the crisis was contained, but that was not immediately clear,” said Leonard Cohen, chief executive officer of Ginjer Asset Management in Paris. “The third quarter results of US banks were good so investors are taken by surprise and wondering if they didn’t miss the forest for the trees.”

Corporate News:

The world’s metal traders are enjoying their most profitable ever year, after a series of supply upheavals propelled prices toward record highs and drove huge shifts in flows moving across the globe. BBVA SA gained as much as 11% after its bid to buy rival Banco Sabadell SA failed. Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. shares fell after President Donald Trump said the price of the blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic could come down to just $150 a month. Porsche AG is in talks with Michael Leiters, the former head of McLaren Automotive Ltd., to replace Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume to turn around the struggling 911 maker. Man Group Plc, the world’s largest publicly traded hedge fund, saw its assets soar to a record in the three months through September, as clients poured more money into long-only products and performance improved.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:29 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1672 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3419 The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.48 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $105,618.98 Ether fell 1.7% to $3,788.32 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.99% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.58% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.54% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,298.25 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Michael Msika, Dana El Baltaji, Neil Callanan and Colin Keatinge.

