US Futures Waver as Iran Says Ceasefire Violated: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures wavered in early Asian trading after Tehran said a number of clauses of its ceasefire deal with the US have been violated. Oil futures rose.

The cautious opening on Thursday came after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghaliba said that three clauses of the ceasefire proposal have been contravened so far. Equity index futures for Asian markets were mixed after US shares had rallied Wednesday on optimism that a deal between the US and Iran had been reached.

The White House announced the US would hold direct talks with Iran even as continued fighting in the Middle East, punctuated by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, threatened to derail the fragile ceasefire in the six-week conflict.

Equity index futures for Japan and mainland China gained, after gains on Wall Street lifted the S&P 500 Index by 2.5% and the Nasdaq 100 2.9% on Wednesday. A gauge of US-listed Chinese companies climbed 3.1%.

In Asia, data set for release includes consumer confidence in Thailand and machine tool orders in Japan. A ¥3.8 trillion sale of of six-month bills is also slated for Japan. Markets are closed in the Philippines.

US stocks had jumped on Wednesday after the US-Iran ceasefire deal spurred a wave of optimism through global financial markets.

US crude settled below $95, easing concern about an energy crisis and reviving bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2026.

“The ceasefire is a clear positive, but it’s not a resolution,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “What stands out is how quickly the market flipped once the pressure eased. When positioning gets this crowded, it doesn’t take much to spark a reversal.”

From an economic standpoint, minutes of the Fed’s March policy meeting published Wednesday showed most officials worried a protracted war could hurt the jobs market and warrant lower rates. Meantime, many policymakers highlighted the risk to inflation.

“These minutes are very backward looking,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “Relief in the oil market removes inflation as a meaningful risk for now.”

Corporate Highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects to incur more than $2 billion in higher fuel costs through June because of the Iran war, prompting the carrier to tread carefully and stick to its previous full-year profit forecast. Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 6% of its global production in the first quarter as the Iran war paralyzed oil and natural gas operations in the Persian Gulf. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its latest artificial intelligence model — its first since Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg embarked on an overhaul of the company’s AI organization to keep pace with rivals. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:30 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1663 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.56 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8334 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $71,159.04 Ether fell 0.8% to $2,192.44 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $97.04 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,714.31 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.