US House sets long-awaited vote on billions for Ukraine, Israel

1 minute

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives will have its long-awaited vote on aid for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific as soon as Saturday, Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday, more than two months after the security assistance passed the Senate.

The House Appropriations Committee unveiled legislation that would provide $60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist regional partners as they handle Russia’s invasion, of which $23.2 billion would be used to replenish U.S. weapons, stocks and facilities.

The Israel bill totals $26.38 billion, to back Israel, including funds to cover the cost of U.S. military operations in response to recent attacks.

And the Indo-Pacific measure totals $8.12 billion.

After weeks of uncertainty about whether Republican House leaders would let members vote on the aid, Johnson said on Monday he had decided to break up the Senate’s $95 billion bill into separate pieces.

And on Wednesday, after intense pressure from hardliners who oppose the spending plan, Johnson began releasing the text of the bills, with a vote on final passage on Saturday evening, to provide time for debate and amendment.

The Democratic-controlled Senate passed its assistance bill with a solid 70% bipartisan majority in February, and backers of the package had said it would pass the House by a similar margin if Johnson allowed a vote.