Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US imposes $4 million penalty against Lufthansa over treatment of Jewish passengers

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it is imposing a $4 million penalty against Lufthansa for discriminating against Jewish passengers from New York through Frankfurt to Budapest in May 2022.

USDOT said 128 Jewish passengers — nearly all of whom wore garments generally worn by Orthodox Jewish men — were prohibited from boarding a connecting flight in Germany on the basis of alleged misbehavior by some passengers.

Despite many of the passengers not knowing each other or traveling together, passengers interviewed by DOT investigators stated that Lufthansa treated them all as if they were a single group and denied them boarding for the alleged misbehavior of a few, DOT said.

USDOT said it will require Lufthansa to pay $2 million and credit Lufthansa with $2 million it paid in compensation to passengers. Lufthansa denied any of its employees engaged in discriminating against passengers but agreed to the settlement to avoid litigation threatened by the department, USDOT said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR