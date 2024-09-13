US imposing new sanctions over Russian campaign to destabilize other countries, Blinken says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States would impose sanctions on three entities and two individuals connected to a Russian campaign of destabilizing countries around the world, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Blinken told reporters at the State Department that the Russian broadcaster RT was involved in the campaign and had moved beyond being a media outlet to include cyber capabilities, citing new information, much of which he said came from RT employees.