US Lags Global Stocks as Earnings Test, CPI Await: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures trailed global stocks as the earnings season was set to get into full swing and investors awaited December’s inflation data to chart the market’s next move. The yen hit its lowest level since 2024.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fell 0.1% ahead of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s results, the first major Wall Street bank to report this quarter. European shares wavered. A gauge for Asian equities rose nearly 1% after Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped on speculation that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might call an election to secure a fresh mandate for her pro-stimulus policies.

The dollar steadied after posting its biggest slump since Christmas in the previous session. The yen underperformed all major peers. A selloff in Japanese bonds pushed global yields higher, with the rate on 10-year US Treasuries climbing two basis points to 4.20%. Brent crude rose past $65 a barrel.

The latest inflation report, bank earnings and Wednesday’s possible Supreme Court ruling on US tariffs will offer new tests for a stock rally that has pushed global gauges to fresh highs. Momentum elsewhere also suggests traders are looking beyond the US, where renewed attacks by the Trump administration on the Federal Reserve have raised concerns over central-bank independence.

On inflation, “there’s always a chance that we get a big surprise above or below consensus,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale SA. “For the US earnings season, expectations are high but companies have delivered so far. What investors really want is to be reassured in terms of guidance for 2026.”

The US core consumer price index, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, is seen rising 2.7% in December from a year earlier. That’s just a touch more than the 2.6% annual advance in November, which was the smallest since early 2021.

On a monthly basis, economists expect 0.3% increases in both overall and core prices. Money markets have gradually pared expectations for Fed interest-rate cuts in 2026 over the past week on signs that the US economy is performing robustly, with the outlook of a first reduction moving from April to June.

JPMorgan’s trading desk predicts the S&P 500 will rally up to 1.75% if CPI is in line with, or cooler than estimated — an outcome it’s assigned a roughly 63% chance of. A hot report, where the month’s core inflation rises by 0.4% or more, could spur a drop of as much as 2.5%.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“It will be hard for Tuesday’s US inflation data to come in on the dovish side, tilting risks towards higher front-end yields. Traders and the Fed both look to have accepted that inflation will be above target through 2026. It’s also helped that figures in the latter half of 2025 surprised to the downside.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

UBS Group AG’s Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti is planning to step down in April 2027, the Financial Times reports Tuesday, citing unnamed people. In an interview with Bloomberg, Ermotti said the proposed new banking reforms in Switzerland go “too far.” A US judge ruled Orsted A/S can resume building a wind farm project off the coast of Rhode Island while it challenges the government’s latest stop-work order. SK Hynix Inc. plans to spend 19 trillion won ($12.9 billion) building a new advanced chip packaging facility. GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. shares rose as much as 54% in its Hong Kong debut. UK retail sales growth slowed for a fourth consecutive month in December, with customers thought to be waiting for post-Christmas discounts before loosening their purse strings. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:47 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1669 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 158.88 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9732 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3480 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $92,104.96 Ether rose 1.5% to $3,134.76 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.20% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.39% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.8% to $65.05 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,589.55 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.