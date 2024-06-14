Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US military says it destroyed Houthi patrol boats, uncrewed surface vessel, drone

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military said on Thursday it destroyed two Houthi patrol boats, one uncrewed surface vessel and one drone over the Red Sea.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who control most areas of Yemen, launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding there was no damage or injuries from those missiles.

