US needs Europe for its security too, NATO chief says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO not only strengthens Europe’s security, but also makes North America stronger, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday at the commemoration of the alliance’s 75th anniversary.

“Europe needs North America for its security,” Stoltenberg said at a ceremony at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.

“At the same time, North America also needs Europe. European Allies provide world-class militaries, vast intelligence networks and unique diplomatic leverage. Multiplying America’s might.”