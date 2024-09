US NHC says 30% chance of cyclone near Leeward Islands

1 minute

(Reuters) – A low pressure system was located a few hundred miles to the east of the Leeward Islands and has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

“Environmental conditions are expected to become even less conducive over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward,” the Miami-based forecaster said.