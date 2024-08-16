Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
US presents another Gaza ceasefire proposal that deals with remaining gaps, joint statement says

(Reuters) – A joint statement from Egypt, Qatar and the United States said that the U.S. presented on Friday a Gaza ceasefire proposal that closes the remaining gaps in a manner that allows for the rapid implementation of the agreement and is consistent with the principles set out by President Joe Biden on May 31.

The statement came out after negotiators met in Doha on Thursday and Friday in the latest round of ceasefire talks.

