US says ‘dangerous’ move for North Korea to send troops to Ukraine

(Reuters) – It would be a “dangerous and highly concerning development” if North Korea sends soldiers to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia, the United States told the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

“We are consulting with our allies and partners on the implications of such a dramatic move,” deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood told the 15-member council.