US says it has disrupted Russian efforts to commit computer fraud

(Reuters) – The United States has seized 41 internet domains used by Russian intelligence agents and their proxies to commit computer fraud and abuse, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The department said it had acted concurrently with a Microsoft civil action to restrain 66 internet domains used by the same actors. The seized domains were used by hackers linked to a unit of the Russian Federal Security Service.