Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US says it has disrupted Russian efforts to commit computer fraud

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – The United States has seized 41 internet domains used by Russian intelligence agents and their proxies to commit computer fraud and abuse, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The department said it had acted concurrently with a Microsoft civil action to restrain 66 internet domains used by the same actors. The seized domains were used by hackers linked to a unit of the Russian Federal Security Service.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
188 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR