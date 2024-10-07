Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

US State Dept okays defense sales to India, Italy, Romania for $965 million

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department approved possible military sales to Italy, India and Romania for a combined total of $965 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The potential sales are: India for MK 54 MOD 0 Lightweight Torpedoes for $175 million; Romania for sentinel radar systems for $110 million; and Italy for electronic attack mission system for $680 million, the Pentagon said in separate statements.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp for the Romania sale and BAE Systems for the Italy sale.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
206 Likes
142 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR