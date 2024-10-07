US State Dept okays defense sales to India, Italy, Romania for $965 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department approved possible military sales to Italy, India and Romania for a combined total of $965 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The potential sales are: India for MK 54 MOD 0 Lightweight Torpedoes for $175 million; Romania for sentinel radar systems for $110 million; and Italy for electronic attack mission system for $680 million, the Pentagon said in separate statements.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp for the Romania sale and BAE Systems for the Italy sale.