US Stock Futures Claw Back Losses as Bonds Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures trimmed early losses as traders took stock of a shifting risk landscape amid ongoing portfolio positioning for the year. Yields fell across the globe.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after the benchmark notched a fresh high on Tuesday. European stocks traded flat, while a gauge of Asian equities was set for its first daily loss of the year. Nasdaq 100 contracts dipped 0.1%.

A rally in US Treasuries gathered pace after data from ADP Research showed hiring in December rose at a moderate pace, pointing to sluggish momentum heading into 2026. The yield on 10-year notes fell five basis points to 4.12%, with rates also moving lower across most of Europe.

Stocks have been on a tear on optimism over solid earnings growth and inflation remaining sufficiently contained for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates. That optimism has persisted despite a worsening geopolitical backdrop, including US actions in Venezuela, its threats of intervention elsewhere and rising tensions between China and Japan.

“Shifting trends create uncertainties that need to be priced into assets,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro and multi-asset at Lombard Odier. “We are talking about a breathing period, with investors taking time to rethink how to deploy their concentrated equity investments in a deconcentrating world.”

The ADP figures kicked off three key days of economic data as investors track the Fed’s likely path for rates, with November JOLTS jobs opening numbers also due. The Institute for Supply Management’s index of services is expected to show a slight moderation in December activity.

“Further declines in the JOLTS hiring and quit rates would add to signs of worsening labor demand,” wrote Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. “If so, it would validate the 50 basis points of cuts priced into Fed funds futures over 2026 and weigh on the dollar.”

Precious metals joined the broader pullback, with silver falling below $80 an ounce and gold breaking a three-day winning streak. Copper retreated from an all-time high.

Mining stocks were among the biggest decliners in premarket trading, with Newmont Corp., Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Barrick Mining Corp. all down 1% or more.

Venezuela’s Oil

Oil extended losses after Washington moved to exert greater control over Venezuela’s industry, with President Donald Trump saying the country would turn over millions of barrels to the US. West Texas Intermediate traded below $57 a barrel.

Investors were also keeping tabs on the primary bond market as the first week of 2026 saw a surge in global issuance, signaling strong confidence despite heightened geopolitical risks.

European borrowers brought a record number of tranches to the market on Wednesday and are set to raise at least €38.1 billion ($44.5 billion), a number that’s likely to increase over the course of the day. Issuance in the US investment-grade bond market topped $72 billion in the first two days of the week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Corporate News:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. determined that an amended takeover offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. is inferior to the deal it already has in place with Netflix Inc. Discord Inc. filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a rapidly growing pipeline of venture capital-backed tech listings. Nvidia Corp., countering fears about an AI spending bubble, said that an upbeat revenue forecast delivered in October has only gotten brighter due to strong demand. Pirelli & C. SpA is in talks with its largest shareholder, China’s Sinochem Group, over options that include reducing the Chinese conglomerate’s stake in the Italian tiremaker. Baidu Inc.’s artificial-intelligence chip unit has hired banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. BlueScope Steel Ltd. rejected an $8.8 billion takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:42 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1693 The British pound was little changed at $1.3500 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.37 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $92,068.65 Ether fell 1.8% to $3,216.17 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.12% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.80% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.41% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $56.74 a barrel Spot gold fell 1% to $4,448.64 an ounce

–With assistance from Neil Campling, James Hirai, Ronan Martin and Sujata Rao.

