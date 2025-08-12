US Stock Futures Drift as Traders Await CPI Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures wavered, reflecting a subdued tone across most asset classes, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s inflation report that could reshape expectations for US interest rate cuts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index erased early gains of as much as 0.4%. The dollar and US Treasuries traded flat, with the yield on 10-year notes at 4.29%. Gold barely budged.

The inflation report arrives after traders in recent weeks ramped up bets for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, anticipating that officials will act to bolster a labor market showing signs of softening. Still, investors remain attuned to the risk of persistent price pressures — particularly in the face of shifting US tariff policies — and the potential for a stagflationary backdrop.

Money markets show traders have priced in more than two rate cuts by December, with about an 80% probability of a quarter-point reduction next month. The core consumer price index, regarded as a measure of underlying inflation because it strips out volatile food and energy costs, is expected to show a 0.3% increase for July, compared to 0.2% in the previous month.

“Positive equity market sentiment over the past few months has been predicated in part on the Fed cutting rates,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management. “If the CPI release causes the date of the first rate cut to be pushed out, there is clearly a risk that sentiment takes a hit.”

While price action could be skewed to the downside in the event of a hot print, there is also upside risk that investors might be overlooking, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders.

“What worries us is a rotation that could happen in the ‘market bullish’ scenario of a benign CPI,” said Shawn Tuteja, who oversees ETF and custom baskets volatility trading at the bank. “One way to hedge against that is buying cyclical calls, but another way in our view given levels and overall asymmetry, could be to strike some semis and AI hedges.”

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“With an imminent dovish Fed pivot already priced, a high CPI print today would wreak havoc on markets. Yields will climb right along the curve, and stocks will sell off, due to the combination of higher rates and stagflation threat. And the knee-jerk move will be for the dollar to rally.”

— Mark Cudmore, Markets Live Executive Editor. Click here for the full analysis.

Nvidia Corp. fluctuated in premarket trading after China urged local firms to avoid the chipmaker’s H20 processors, particularly for government-related purposes. The move will complicate Nvidia’s attempts to recoup billions in lost China revenue, as well as the Trump administration’s push to turn those sales into a US government windfall.

Some investors and analysts also warned that Trump’s 90-day extension of the US-China trade truce could prolong uncertainty and pose a more persistent risk to inflation, clouding the outlook for Fed policymakers.

“While it preserves the flow of goods under prior terms with 30% rate, it keeps the threat of them very much in place,” said Ahmad Assiri, a research strategist at Pepperstone. “For the Fed, this reinforces the difficulty of striking the right balance between supporting growth and containing inflation.”

Corporate Highlights:

China Evergrande Group said its Hong Kong stock will be delisted, marking the end of an era for the former high-flying developer whose demise came to symbolize the country’s property bust. Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser is in Mexico City for talks with President Claudia Sheinbaum that include the potential public listing of her bank’s retail unit Banamex, according to people familiar with the matter. Elon Musk lashed out against Apple Inc.’s app store practices late on Monday, accusing the iPhone maker of favoring OpenAI. Bayer AG agreed to pay Kumquat Biosciences Inc. as much as $1.3 billion to gain a potential new cancer medicine and boost its pharma division’s growth prospects. Hanesbrands Inc. shares soar as much as 26% in premarket trading after the Financial Times reported that Canada’s Gildan Activewear is nearing a deal to acquire the US underwear maker. An unidentified institutional UBS Group AG shareholder sold its entire stake in the Swiss lender worth around 503 million Swiss francs ($621 million), taking advantage of recent gains in the bank’s shares. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:36 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1603 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3450 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $118,614.84 Ether rose 0.9% to $4,284.14 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.61% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $63.70 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,337.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

