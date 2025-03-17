US Stock Futures Drop; Oil Up on Red Sea Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures dropped after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed recent declines as healthy, reinforcing the view that the Trump administration is unlikely to step in to boost markets.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.6%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index was little changed. A gauge of Asian shares rose as data showed expanding consumption in China.

Bessent told NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday that he’s not worried by the slump in US stocks, after about $5 trillion was wiped from the S&P 500’s value and the index tumbled into a correction. His comments are a blow to those harboring hopes that President Donald Trump will seek to cushion the market impact of his policies.

“This statement caused some alarm for many Wall Street types who had been counting on Bessent to be the second Trump administration’s ‘voice of reason’ on economic policy, tempering some of the President’s more hawkish instincts on trade and throwing fresh liquidity bones to financial markets whenever they showed signs of wobbling,” said Benjamin Picton, a strategist at Rabobank.

Oil rose for a second day after top importer China said it would take steps to revive consumption by boosting incomes, and the US ordered fresh attacks on the Houthis in Yemen. The dollar and Treasuries were steady.

Investors will turn their focus later this week to a swath of central bank meetings as Trump’s trade salvos test policymakers’ nerves. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its rate steady after a hike last month and the Bank of England is expected to stand pat.

Meantime, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faces the task of both assuring investors the economy remains on solid footing and that policymakers are ready to step in with support if required. US retail sales data due later Monday may provide traders with further clues on the outlook for Fed interest rates.

“Trump and his administration have expressed more tolerance for adverse economic fallout from tariffs than we had thought,” Jonathan Millar and colleagues at Barclays Plc wrote. For the Fed, “we expect the median dot to show just one cut this year and two next.”

Key events this week:

US retail sales, Empire manufacturing, Monday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

US housing starts, import price index, industrial production, Tuesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, industrial production, Wednesday

US Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

South Africa rate decision, Thursday

Sweden rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

Taiwan, rate decision, export orders, Thursday

UK rate decision, jobless claims, unemployment, Thursday

US jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday

EU leaders summit in Brussels to discuss defense spending, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Thursday

Chile rate decision, Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

Malaysia CPI, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:13 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0883

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2417 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2945

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $83,343.92

Ether rose 0.1% to $1,897.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.88%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.68%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $71.18 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

