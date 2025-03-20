US Stock Futures Drop as Fed’s Assurances Wear Off: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures fell as doubts grew that the Federal Reserve can significantly cut interest rates in the face of potentially inflationary trade tariffs.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped at least 0.4%, a day after Wall Street rallied on the Fed’s signal that it still sees room to ease policy this year. In premarket trading, Tesla Inc. slipped after the electric carmaker recalled a batch of Cybertrucks over a safety issue. Microchip Technology Inc. was undermined by its plan to sell depositary shares to repay debt., while US-listed shares in PDD Holdings Inc. slid as the Chinese budget-shopping site’s sales missed estimates for a third straight quarter,

US markets have just endured a bruising four-week stretch in which the S&P 500 slid into a correction, but relief from assurances offered by Chair Jerome Powell after the Fed meeting is already dissipating. Powell downplayed the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and said any resulting inflation bump could be transitory.

The central bank also dialed back its growth forecasts for this year, while investors remain concerned about Trump’s plans to unleash a fresh tariff wave on April 2.

“The fact that the Fed Chair didn’t play to recessionary fear helped sentiment, but I am a bit bothered by his characterization of the impact of tariffs on inflation as one-off,” Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock International Ltd., said on Bloomberg Television.

Traders pricing as many as three Fed cuts this year could end up disappointed, Li said, adding that “markets are still expecting the Fed to be able to come to the rescue of the economy if the economy slows down, but the growth-inflation trade-off is becoming very tough indeed.”

European stocks fell 0.6%, snapping a four-day winning streak. French food services firm Sodexo SA shed as much as 21% after cutting its full-year forecast due to slower growth in the US.

Meanwhile, bond investors seized on the Fed’s lower growth forecasts, as well as rate-setters’ indications for a half percentage point of policy easing this year. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde added to the worries about the economic outlook, saying Thursday that the brewing trade war could hit growth.

All that pushed yields on Treasuries as well as euro-area bonds lower, while lifting gold prices to new record highs. Bloomberg’s dollar index rose about 0.3%.

The pound slipped 0.3%, having risen earlier this week to the highest since November. The Bank of England is expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged later, with fresh data showing that UK wage growth held at its highest level in nine months.

In the US, data due later Thursday are expected to show US jobless claims holding more or less steady in the latest week, though a business outlook index compiled by the Philadelphia Fed is seen to have slid from the previous month.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 7:40 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0847

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2964

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 148.40 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $85,445.17

Ether fell 2.1% to $1,991.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.75%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $67.35 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,032.18 an ounce

