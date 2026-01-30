US Stock Futures Drop on Apple, Dollar Advances: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell after Apple Inc. said rising costs are threatening to squeeze margins, adding to concern tech companies are becoming overvalued. Gold rebounded, and the dollar strengthened.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100 Index both slipped 0.3% early Friday. Treasuries rose and the Bloomberg gauge of the dollar strengthened 0.3% after President Donald Trump said he will announce his pick for a nominee to chair the Federal Reserve on Friday morning. Asian shares were flat.

The market moves highlighted a growing split with enthusiasm for artificial intelligence increasingly tempered by valuation and the timing of returns. Trump’s comments on his Fed choice signals the likely end to a months-long process that has spurred speculation over the future of the world’s most powerful central bank.

“Earnings season is pretty much the most important narrative we need to look into,” Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone, said on Bloomberg Television “Another important factor for us to look into is the rate-cut path of the Fed, and also the potential next Fed chair.”

Trump is said to be considering four candidates on his shortlist: National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, former Governor Kevin Warsh and BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder.

Benchmark Treasury yields pushed higher in Asia trading Friday after being relatively subdued this week despite a jump in volatility in other markets. A surge of interest in Warsh and away from Rieder on prediction market platform Polymarket suggested traders were betting on the more hawkish Warsh prevailing.

Trump has openly sought to shape the Fed’s rate policy through his appointments in an effort to find someone broadly acceptable to markets who’ll also share his inclination to cut rates further and faster.

In recent days, a wave of flows in interest-rate futures linked to bets on a dovish policy shift had gathered pace just as Rieder’s odds had climbed to the top spot. Investors view Rieder as leaning more dovish than Warsh, a former Fed governor.

“Whatever he may say now, Warsh has a long hawkish history that markets have not forgotten, so the dollar and yields are higher,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at ITC Markets in Sydney.

Bond investors who have spent months wagering that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s successor will push for interest-rate cuts face a stress test of those bets.

Elsewhere, gold resumed gains, after its first drop in nearly two weeks, as geopolitical upheaval and a retreat from sovereign bonds and currencies powered a record-breaking rally.

Bullion rose as much as 1.4% in early trading on Friday, having swung wildly in the previous session — falling 5.7% at one point from a record high of $5,595.47, before ending the session marginally lower. In the latest developments, Trump has threatened to attack Iran, while also saying he will impose tariffs on any countries that provide oil to Cuba.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple’s revenue in the holiday quarter trounced Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand for the new iPhone 17, growth in services and a rebound in China. Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to invest as much as $50 billion in OpenAI and to expand the AI startup’s existing deal for computing power. SpaceX is considering a potential merger with Tesla Inc., as well as an alternative combination with artificial intelligence firm xAI, according to people familiar with the matter. US law enforcement has been investigating allegations by former Meta Platforms Inc. contractors that Meta personnel can access WhatsApp messages. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 10:17 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.4% Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1939 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 153.59 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9472 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $84,019.85 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,807.03 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.26% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 2.240% Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $65.21 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $5,332.98 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Bernadette Toh and Masaki Kondo.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.