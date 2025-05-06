US Stock Futures Drop on Signs of Trade War Damage: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks fell as a slew of corporate statements reinforced concerns about the trade war’s damaging impact on companies and the world economy.

Contracts on the S&P 500 slid 0.7%, while those on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.9%. Palantir Technologies Inc. fell about 8% in premarket trading after the software firm’s results failed to meet investors’ expectations. Ford Motor Co. slipped 2.6% after the carmaker pulled its financial guidance and flagged a tariff impact of about $2.5 billion on 2025 earnings. Tesla Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. led declines among the Magnificent Seven tech megaps.

In Europe, companies such as Royal Philips NV and Vestas Wind Systems A/S warned of uncertainty fueled by President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. The Stoxx 600 benchmark snapped a 10-day run of gains to drop 0.6%, its losses accelerating after incoming German chancellor Friedrich Merz failed to win parliamentary backing to confirm him in his role. The setback came as a shock, but Merz is expected to be eventually elected.

The moves suggest that a recent burst of optimism fueled by some US trade concessions may already be fading. On Monday, the S&P 500 halted a nine-day rally that was its longest in about 20 years. While Ford’s warning served as a reminder that damage from the tariff war will become evident over the coming months, a run of firm economic data in recent days has caused traders to dial back bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

“For us, it’s not the moment to add on risk,” said Nicolas Sopel, a strategist at Quintet Private Bank. “Even if there are successful negotiations between the US and China, tariffs will most likely be a lot higher than they were before Trump came into power.”

“We will need time to see how deeply these increases impact the US economy,” according to Sopel, who has reduced US equity exposure.

Meanwhile, investors are coming around to the view that the Fed won’t cut interest rates as early or as deeply as earlier anticipated. While it’s expected to leave interest rates on hold this week, money markets have pushed back the timing of the first reduction to July and see three cuts by year-end, rather than the four they had expected a week ago.

“Recent comments from Fed Chair Powell suggest that the Fed will remain in wait-and-see mode over the near term,” Michael Krautzberger, AllianzGI’s chief investment office for fixed income, told clients. He also sees headwinds to the US dollar, and maintains “a short dollar footprint” in portfolios, he added.

Bloomberg’s dollar index steadied after two days of losses, as the news on Merz weighed on the euro. However, the greenback is down nearly 7% this year and data shows traders have been adding to bearish bets. The fallout is being felt worldwide, with wild swings in recent days across Asian currencies, while Hong Kong has ramped up sales of its local currency to protect its foreign-exchange peg.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is set to cut rates this week and may even pave the way for a series of back-to-back reductions in response to the trade war. The European Central Bank will also cut rates further, Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras, said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% as of 6:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1314

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3327

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 143.19 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $94,207.35

Ether fell 0.8% to $1,793.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.7% to $58.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,379.35 an ounce

