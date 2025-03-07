US Stock Futures Edge Higher Before Payrolls Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to small gains on Wall Street as traders awaited monthly payrolls data for the latest clues on the economy’s health. Bitcoin retreated as details of a US strategic reserve disappointed investors.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% and contracts on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% as Broadcom Inc., a chip supplier for Apple Inc. and other big tech companies, surged in premarket trading. The 10-year US Treasury yield was steady at 4.27% while an index of the dollar fell for a fifth session, its longest losing streak in almost a year.

US employers likely added 160,000 jobs last month, showcasing a labor market holding steady in the face of mounting policy uncertainty, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Wall Street failed to stage a rebound on Thursday even after President Donald Trump delayed levies on Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the North American trade deal.

The back-and-forth on tariffs “is creating a lot of uncertainty and that is showing up not only in markets, which have become quite volatile, but also in forward looking leading indicators, such as surveys and purchasing managers indexes,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier. “For now the hard data remains good, but the soft data is deteriorating, and the question is which one is correct.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at a monetary policy forum in the afternoon.

While Europe’s stock benchmark retreated on Friday, Germany’s historic shift toward increased spending helped put the euro on track for its best week since 2009. The prospect of more debt issuance hoisted yields on German bonds by the most since 1990 earlier in the week. The rate on 10-year bunds was little changed on Friday at 2.83%.

Bitcoin Drops

Bitcoin, meanwhile, sank as much as 5.7% and four other digital tokens that had previously been highlighted by Trump fell at least 3%, as a potential lack of new buying weighed on the market.

The executive order signed by Trump indicated that the government wouldn’t use taxpayer money to fund a strategic reserve of the largest digital asset. Instead, the reserve would be capitalized with Bitcoin already owned by the federal government.

Trump signed orders Thursday paring back the tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which are related to illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking, until April 2. That’s the date when the president is expected to start unveiling plans for so-called reciprocal duties on nations around the world as well as sector-specific duties.

Brent crude futures were up 1.7%, trimming a weekly drop, while gold edged 0.3% higher.

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:19 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0848

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2920

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.62 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $89,285.59

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,202.8

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.83%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $67.49 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,920.69 an ounce

