US Stock Futures Halt Rally on PPI, Retail Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks were set to pause their advance as investors awaited a fresh round of economic data for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates, an outlook that has fueled a dayslong risk-on rally.

S&P 500 futures were little changed after the benchmark notched a record close for a second straight session. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.3%. Asian equities retreated 0.5% after reaching a four-year high on Wednesday. Treasuries extended recent gains, with the yield on 10-year notes dropping two basis points to 4.22%.

A report on Thursday is expected to show an uptick in producer prices, while Friday’s retail sales figures will offer insight on US consumer health as the labor market shows signs of losing momentum. Traders are now fully pricing in a quarter-point cut at the Fed’s September meeting, with some bets leaning toward a larger move following this week’s benign inflation data.

“We’re constructive about the market and that’s been backed up by data and earnings, but we’re certainly not looking to add more at these levels,” said Rory McPherson, chief investment officer at Magnus Financial Discretionary Management. “Bad news is good news as far as retail sales are concerned. But a 50-basis-point cut would seem too reactionary.”

In currency markets, the yen rose 0.6%, the most in almost two weeks after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expected Japan to raise interest rates to tame inflation. Bessent said the Bank of Japan is falling behind the curve in addressing prices and he expected it to hike rates.

The pound inched higher as the UK economy fared better than expected in the second quarter, raising the bar to further interest-rate cuts from the Bank of England.

“Hopes of a sharp rebound are likely to be dashed,” said George Brown, senior economist at Schroders. “The labor market has softened and capacity constraints mean even tepid growth is generating inflation pressures. With this in mind, we expect the Bank of England to keep rates on hold for the remainder of the year.”

Corporate News:

Adyen NV said net revenue growth acceleration this year is unlikely, citing increased macroeconomic uncertainty from the trade war that is weighing on the volume of payments processed by the Dutch company. The stock slumped. Swiss Re AG’s half year profit beat estimates, with the reinsurer’s property and casualty division providing a boost to the results. Carlsberg A/S narrowed its full-year profit guidance to the upper end, as the brewer benefited from warm summer weather and a pickup in demand for premium beer including in China. Apple Inc. is plotting its artificial intelligence comeback with an ambitious slate of new devices, including robots, a lifelike version of Siri, a smart speaker with a display and home-security cameras. Thyssenkrupp AG lowered its annual profit and revenue guidance after posting a deeper third-quarter loss, hit by sluggish demand and falling prices. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. posted a better-than-projected 27% rise in quarterly earnings, reflecting how AI demand is helping the Taiwanese company weather a moribund global consumer electronics market. Short sellers are betting against Greggs Plc at levels not seen since the global financial crisis, as the UK bakery chain struggles to convince investors that opening more shops will boost lackluster sales. Standard Bank Group Ltd., Africa’s biggest lender by assets, reported first-half profit climbed to a record as fee growth and trading revenue helped offset a slowdown in interest income. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 9:01 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1679 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.59 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1763 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3573 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $121,746.19 Ether rose 0.6% to $4,746.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.58% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $65.81 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,342.83 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

