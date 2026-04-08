US Stock Futures Jump as Two-Week Ceasefire Brings Relief

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(Bloomberg) — US stock index futures rallied after President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war triggered relief across markets.

S&P 500 contracts rose 2.5% as of 4:45 a.m. in New York, while those on the Nasdaq 100 climbed 3.3%. Brent crude fell as much as 16% before trading around $94 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped to around $95.

Trump announced the agreement on social media hours after Pakistan, a mediator in talks, implored the US leader to back off his deadline for attacks on Iranian infrastructure. Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire, according to a White House official. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for two weeks.

Investors are trying to gauge whether this marks just a temporary halt to hostilities or a longer term truce. Lower oil prices would lift sentiment given the potential for higher inflation and slower growth caused by rising energy costs. Shares in energy, chemical and fertilizer companies fell premarket on hopes that global supply disruptions will be eased by the US-Iran accord. Meanwhile, miners, airlines, cruise operators, chipmakers and banks rallied.

“Near term, this creates the conditions for a relief rally,” said Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer. “I expect cyclicals and stocks and sectors sensitive to rates to lead the rally overall. Also, the broader rotation story from US into non-US equities should now reassert itself again.”

The S&P 500 Index dropped more than 5% in March, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index tumbled 8%. Both have rebounded somewhat from their recent lows as optimism grew for a deal to end the conflict.

Markets have seesawed daily on headlines since the war began in late February, as investors reacted to attacks and threats followed by talk of negotiations. While much remains uncertain, the deal buys time for the parties to reach an agreement to end the six-week-old war.

“This may prove to be the off-ramp to the conflict that markets were looking for,” said Kerry Craig, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “But these agreements can be fragile, so it’s too soon to call the all clear.”

–With assistance from Elena Popina, Winnie Hsu and Subrat Patnaik.

(Updates prices, adds movers in paragraph four.)

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