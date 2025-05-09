US Stock Futures Lifted by Easing Trade Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures pointed to a third day of gains on Wall Street and German stocks hit a record high, as investors seized on signs that global trade tensions are starting to ease.

Nasdaq 100 contracts edged up 0.4% and those on the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Markets also benefited from a slew of positive earnings, with Microchip Technology Inc. gaining almost 10% in premarket trading. Pinterest Inc. shares surged 15% after revenue guidance topped estimates. Software company CloudFlare Inc. and ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. also advanced after posting robust results. On the downside, travel firm Expedia Group Inc. fell after it cut bookings growth forecasts.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.5%, on track for a fourth weekly advance, while Germany’s DAX Index became the first major European gauge to surpass its March record high, recouping all losses sparked by US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Meanwhile, the trade optimism lifted Bitcoin as much as 3% to a three-month high, while oil prices extended Thursday’s gain.

Investors have been heartened by Thursday’s framework US-UK agreement on trade, which Trump said was the first of many deals with other partners. He also signaled that upcoming negotiations with China might result in tangible progress. Representatives of the two nations will hold talks this weekend, with the US administration said to be weighing dramatic tariff reductions.

“Much of the current rally can be explained by the relief triggered by the pause on tariffs and the US trade deal with the UK. There’s a sense that the worst is behind us in terms of newsflow,” said Thomas Brenier, head of equities at Lazard Freres Gestion in Paris.

Brenier said he was more optimistic on the outlook for European equities, given an improving macro picture “with all the investment plans that have been announced and a clearer visibility on the trajectory of interest-rate cuts for this year.”

The ECB has reduced rates seven times since last June and money markets are pricing two to three more move this year. On Friday ECB Governing Council members Olli Rehn and Gediminas Simkus said a cut was probably coming in June. In contrast, the Federal Reserve signaled this week it’s in no hurry to ease policy, a view reiterated on Friday by Fed Governor Michael Barr.

Not all market partipants share the optimism about US equities. The S&P 500’s 14% rebound since April 9 may be stalling, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett, who recommends international stocks over US assets. Fund flows back that view, with about $9.3 billion fleeing US stocks in the past week, while $7 billion flowed to international equities, BofA said, citing EPFR Global data.

In bond markets, Treasuries were steady as investors sought out riskier assets while a gauge of the dollar snapped a two-day run of gains.

In Asia, MSCI’s benchmark gauge rose 0.7%, putting it line for a fourth straight week of gains. Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks enjoyed a second straight week of gains, though Indian stocks and bonds extended their slide as hostilities with Pakistan escalated.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:53 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1249

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3271

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 145.29 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $103,333.89

Ether rose 7.5% to $2,350.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $61.14 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,324.64 an ounce

