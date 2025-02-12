US Stock Futures Muted Before High-Stakes CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures contracts kept to narrow ranges as traders looked forward to a key US inflation print later for clues on the outlook for interest-rate cuts.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%. European stocks were supported by positive earnings news, with Heineken NV surging 13% as the brewer reported strong demand for premium brands. ABN Amro Bank NV jumped more than 8% after its net interest income beat estimates. An index of Asian shares advanced.

US inflation likely remained stubborn last month, based on economists’ estimates, backing the Federal Reserve’s patient approach to easing borrowing costs. Chair Jerome Powell told Congress Tuesday that the Fed doesn’t need to rush rate cuts, citing the economy’s resilience.

Treasuries steadied after tumbling across the curve Tuesday. Treasury yields have climbed steadily on the latest US economic readings, while the S&P 500 has been confined to the longest stretch of tight trading since mid-December.

“Until we get greater clarity on the medium-term inflation trends, bond yields are likely to remain sticky,” said Daniel Murray, Zurich-based chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management. “It is also clearly impacting equity investor sentiment, in particular in the US, where the combination of more hawkish rate expectations alongside tariff uncertainty has contributed to a rangebound market.”

Stakes are high for markets going into today’s inflation data. The trading desk at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Market Intelligence estimates the S&P 500 will fall as much as 2% should the January consumer price index reading show an increase of 0.4% or more from the previous month.

“Expect the bond market to react violently as it shifts its view to Fed Funds not being restrictive and the most likely next action of the Fed to be a hike rather than a cut,” the team led by Andrew Tyler wrote in a note. “The move in bond yields would pull the USD higher, further pressuring stocks.”

The consensus estimate is for a 0.3% rise in month-on-month CPI, while the options implied move for the S&P 500 Index is just below 1%. The figures are due shortly before the second half of Powell’s two-day testimony marathon.

“Last month saw the year-on-year percentage change in core inflation decline a little, driven by declines in both housing and core services ex-housing inflation,” said Murray at EFG Asset Management. “I will be watching both those metrics closely for indications that the downward trend is continuing.”

In currencies, an index of dollar strength edged higher. The yen weakened for a third day, the worst performer among its Group-of-10 peers, on concerns over US President Donald Trump’s trade-tariff measures.

The Japanese government asked Trump on Wednesday to exempt the nation’s companies from his fresh tariffs.

“There is a genuine risk that Japan may be hit and this can complicate the near term outlook for yen,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.

In commodities, oil dropped after an industry report indicated a large increase in US crude stockpiles. Gold was down for a second day after a volatile trading in its previous session saw it surge to a fresh peak.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies to House Financial Services panel, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:04 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0375

The British pound was little changed at $1.2445

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 153.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $96,164.14

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,625.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $72.33 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $2,882 an ounce

