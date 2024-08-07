US Stock Futures Rally as Dovish BOJ Calms Nerves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks extended gains after the Bank of Japan moved to reassure markets in the wake of historic volatility sparked in part by its unexpected interest rate hike last week.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed after the underlying indexes rebounded more than 1% on Tuesday amid a wave of dip buying. The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose more than 1%, with mixed earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies doing little to dampen the risk-on mood. Japanese stocks led a broad advance in Asia.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida sent a strong dovish signal by pledging to refrain from hiking interest rates when the markets are unstable. The yen weakened as much as 2% against the dollar after his comments, which were the first public remarks by a BOJ board member since the bank raised rates on July 31.

That rate hike set off a three-day tumble in Japanese shares, a surge in the yen and a rapid unwinding of the currency carry trade that dragged down risk assets globally. Worries over a slowdown in the US economy and sky-high valuations for tech shares helped fuel a dramatic selloff on Monday, capping a three-week, $6.5 trillion stock wipeout.

“I wouldn’t underestimate the importance of what the Bank of Japan has been saying overnight,” Jennison Associates Managing Director Raj Shant said on Bloomberg TV. “I think that’s really helpful. This carry trade has been many, many years in the making, and probably indirectly affects a lot of asset classes around the world.”

Volatility is waning as the S&P 500 recovers from its worst one-day drop since September 2022. The Cboe Volatility Index declined another 16% on Wednesday following its biggest plunge since 2010.

Still, the recent turmoil is a “stark reminder of how quickly things can change,” said Justin Onuekwusi, chief investment officer at St James Place. “While overall corporate balance sheets are healthy and recession risks are low, we are starting to see earnings tail off a bit and companies’ guidance is outlining a more uncertain future.”

Treasury yields ticked higher and a Bloomberg dollar index rose for a second day. Meanwhile, the weaker yen boosted higher-yielding currencies. The Mexican peso, a carry trade target that tumbled after the BOJ rate hike, rose 1.5% against the dollar Wednesday.

In US premarket trading, Fortinet Inc. shares soared after the cyber-security company forecast adjusted earnings per share that beat estimates. Super Micro Computer Inc. plunged after an earnings report that revealed margin pressure at the computer hardware maker. Airbnb Inc. slumped on a disappointing outlook.

Novo Disappoints

In Europe, Novo Nordisk A/S shares dropped after the Danish drugmaker — the region’s biggest listed company — cut its profit forecast for the year. German lender Commerzbank AG, sportswear maker Puma SE and skin-care products maker Beiersdorf AG also declined after earnings misses.

On the plus side, shares in Continental AG rose after the German manufacturer posted improving returns at its struggling car-parts unit, which it may spin off in its biggest-ever restructuring.

Dutch lender ABN Amro Bank NV gained after the Dutch lender raised its outlook for lending income, showing how Europe’s high interest rates continue to provide tailwind for the banking industry. The banks sub-index outperformed the benchmark.

In commodities, oil climbed more than 2%, with investors on edge over the possibility of a strike by Iran against Israel. Copper headed for its lowest close since March as stockpiles surged by the most in four years, underscoring the weak demand in Asia. Gold steadied after a four-day drop.

Key events this week:

US consumer credit, Wednesday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Thursday

China PPI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0918

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2725

The Japanese yen fell 1.8% to 146.99 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $57,280.01

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,478.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.93%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $75.01 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,402.41 an ounce

