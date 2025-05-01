US Stock Futures Rally on Tech Earnings; Yen Drops: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures rallied Thursday on stronger-than-expected tech earnings and signs the Trump administration may be close to announcing the first round of trade deals to reduce planned tariffs.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both gained at least 1%, helped by a post-market rally for Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. following their bullish results. Microsoft posted better-than-expected sales, while Meta also exceeded analysts’ sales estimates, suggesting customer demand hasn’t been rattled by tariffs.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

Most markets in Europe and many in Asia are shut for holidays. The UK’s FTSE 100 index was steady, following 13 days of gains, the longest winning streak since 2017.

The yen fell 1% against the dollar as the Bank of Japan left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5% while pushing back the timing for when it expects to reach its inflation target and reducing its growth forecasts. An index of the dollar rose, while Treasuries edged lower across the curve.

Sentiment toward US equities was boosted Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s trade representative said the country was nearing an announcement of a first tranche of trade deals that would see the White House reduce planned tariffs on trading partners. Trump acknowledged his sweeping tariff program had risked imperiling him politically, but said he would not rush deals to appease nervous investors.

Gains for equities mark a “great tactical rally,” driven by positive signs on tariffs, Gareth Nicholson, chief investment officer for international wealth management at Nomura, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is a market for investors to be very nimble.”

US stocks had slumped in early trading Wednesday after government data showed the world’s largest economy contracted at the start of the year for the first time since 2022. The S&P 500 erased an intraday drop of more than 2% to close 0.2% higher.

The equity rebound was partly helped by a report that the US has been proactively reaching out to China through various channels. At the same time, some investors are betting the Fed will reduce borrowing costs to avert a recession.

On the Japanese monetary policy front, the BOJ said it expected inflation to be consistent with its 2% goal around the second half of its outlook period, which was extended by a year to include fiscal 2027. The central bank halved its economic growth projection to 0.5% for this fiscal year in a sign of heightened caution amid the threat of a global trade war.

Oil, Gold

In commodities, oil slipped, following the biggest monthly drop since 2021, as signs that the Saudi-led OPEC+ alliance may be entering a prolonged period of higher output added to concerns the trade war will hurt demand.

Gold fell for a third day on signs of potential trade-talk progress between the US and several other nations, quelling demand for havens even as signs of slowdowns have emerged in the largest economies.

The US and Ukraine reached a deal over access to the country’s natural resources, offering a measure of assurance to officials in Kyiv who had feared that President Donald Trump would pull back his support in peace talks with Russia.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:17 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

The FTSE 100 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1290

The Japanese yen fell 1.1% to 144.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2822 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3279

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $94,977.46

Ether rose 0.6% to $1,806.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.44%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $60.71 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.8% to $3,229.56 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.