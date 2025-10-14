US Stock Futures Rise as Risk Sentiment Improves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures climbed and Treasuries slipped across the curve as easing US-China trade tensions and new tech partnerships fueled a renewed appetite for risk.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% as a slew of alliances lifted optimism for more bets on artificial intelligence. Japanese shares and the yen fell amid a brewing political crisis in the country. Silver touched an all-time high above $52.50 and gold set a new peak. Samsung Electronics Co. hit a record after reporting its biggest profit since 2022.

The S&P 500 clawed back part of Friday’s losses — after tensions between Washington and Beijing rattled investors — signaling a renewed willingness to buy the dip as a resilient economy and Federal Reserve easing outweighed fears of an AI bubble. That optimism now faces an early test as major US banks kick off third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

“Investors remain eager for exposure, and if this recovery holds, it will reinforce the idea that retail investors can’t be easily shaken and another reminder that buying the dip continues to work,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

The artificial intelligence theme continued to dominate markets as Broadcom Inc. soared about 10% as OpenAI agreed to buy its custom chips and networking equipment. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.2% Monday and a key gauge of chipmakers surged nearly 5%.

Shares of companies discussing alliances with Nvidia Corp. on Monday jumped, with Vertiv Holdings co. closing at an all-time high and Navitas Semiconductor Corp. adding 31% after the bell following a 21% climb during the regular session.

Nvidia also struck a deal with Hon Hai Technology Group.

US-listed rare earth and critical mineral stocks jumped Monday, following strong gains among Asian peers, as fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington over China’s exports fueled bets on alternative suppliers.

Beneath the surface of the short-term ups and downs of financial markets, a longer-term repricing of multiple assets may be underway as investors seek to protect themselves from the threats posed by runaway budget deficits.

Cryptocurrencies stabilized, recovering from the selloff on Friday. While the crash was brief and prices have since partially recovered, critics point to underlying issues in the crypto market’s structure that make it prone to violent selloffs.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he still expects Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet.

However, he warned that all options are open for retaliating against China’s move to tighten exports of rare earths. China’s Ministry of Commerce had urged further negotiations to resolve outstanding issues.

The focus in Asia is on Japan following the collapse of the nation’s ruling coalition. Equities investors who drove the Nikkei 225 and Topix stock gauges to fresh record highs last week are now assessing the fallout from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s loss of its coalition partner, Komeito, less than a week after Sanae Takaichi took over as leader of the LDP.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Even with the current political impasse as Sanae Takaichi tries to find supportive coalition partners, JGBs can benefit from the Treasuries’ read across that is lifting global bonds. Indeed, an expected increase in government spending is likely to mean more debt issuance at the short end — whoever becomes Japan’s next leader — given that appetite for super-long JGBs is flimsy.

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is planning to invest more than $10 billion in southern India to set up a 1-gigawatt data center, marking one of its biggest bets in a market that’s key to its global expansion plans. Rio Tinto Group’s third-quarter copper output jumped 10% from the year before, as the world’s second-biggest miner seeks to keep ramping up production of the metal that’s key to the energy transition. Apple Inc. is bringing its superthin iPhone Air to China after a pause that allowed local carriers to prepare for the eSIM-only device. Preorders start Oct. 17 after domestic carriers including China Mobile Ltd. won approval to support that feature. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.4% Japan’s Topix fell 1.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1564 The Japanese yen was little changed at 152.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1378 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $114,880.26 Ether fell 1.5% to $4,228.24 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.06% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.690% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.30% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $59.72 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,131.93 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

