US Stock Futures Slip After Weaker Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures slipped and Treasuries pared losses after data showed employment at US companies unexpectedly declined in June for the first time in more than two years, indicating the economy is losing steam.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were down 0.1% while Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3%. European equities advanced 0.2%. 10-year Treasury yields were up three basis points to 4.27%. Swaps implied about 66 basis points of Federal Reserve policy easing by year-end, up from 63 basis points at the end of Tuesday.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Investors are now awaiting monthly payrolls data on Thursday for the Fed’s interest-rate path, as well as further news on the trade tariff front, as the US continues talks with key partners. Trump has turned up pressure on Japan and reaffirmed he won’t delay his tariff deadline, now just a week away. While markets swung wildly on trade headlines in April, equity indexes are now signaling diminished concern with stocks near record highs.

Data earlier this week has affirmed the resilience of the US economy in the face of Trump’s tariff agenda.

Trump’s warning to Japan “is a non-event,” said Karen Georges, equity fund manager at Ecofi in Paris. “The next two possible catalysts for the markets will be the jobless claims and the deadline for tariff negotiations.”

The stocks of US banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. rose in premarket trading after boosting their dividends. Wall Street’s largest lenders passed this year’s Federal Reserve stress test, with regulators softening some requirements set in previous years.

The dollar paired gains to hover near a three-year low, with investors mostly expecting its weakness to persist.

“The dollar usually loses value when the global economy is in decent shape and the Fed is cutting rates,” noted Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “Both factors are relevant now.”

Corporate Highlights:

Foxconn Technology Group has asked hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians to return home from its iPhone factories in India, dealing a blow to Apple Inc.’s manufacturing push in the South Asian country.

Tesla Inc. saw its first increase in vehicle deliveries from its Shanghai factory this year.

Banco Santander SA agreed to buy Banco Sabadell SA’s UK unit for £2.65 billion ($3.64 billion), a deal that will make it the UK’s third-largest lender by some measures.

Centene Corp. shares tumbled more than 20% in premarket trading after the health insurer pulled its 2025 guidance, citing market trends that veered from its assumptions.

Stellantis NV’s US deliveries fell 10% in the second quarter even as sales of its key Jeep and Ram brands improved, showing the beleaguered automaker is making some progress in its slog to recapture lost share.

KKR & Co. has agreed to buy Spectris Plc in a deal that values the UK maker of precision and testing equipment and software at about £4.1 billion ($5.6 billion), surpassing an earlier bid by a consortium led by Advent.

Worldline SA hired an external firm to go through its portfolio of risky clients as the payments firm seeks to restore trust following media allegations that it turned a blind eye to fraud pummeled its share price.

SoftBank Group Corp.’s $6.5 billion acquisition of semiconductor designer Ampere Computing LLC is facing a potentially lengthy probe by the US government.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. shares plunged as much as 26% in Sydney after group chief executive officer of the Brisbane, Australia-based company will step down after just one year in the role.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:23 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1783

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3656

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.56 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $107,324.64

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,442.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.64%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $66.17 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,349.08 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai, Neil Campling and Sujata Rao.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.