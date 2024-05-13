US Stock Futures Steady Ahead of Key Price Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures edged higher as investors awaited key data later this week that may cast light on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose about 0.1% after the index posted a third straight week of gains. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.2%. Google parent Alphabet Inc. dropped 2% in premarket trading after Bloomberg reported that Apple is closing in on an agreement to use OpenAI’s technology on the iPhone. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar was steady.

All eyes will be on US producer prices due Tuesday, ahead of April’s inflation print the next day. Data last week pointed to an economy that is slowing amid stubborn inflation, posing a challenge to the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

“We need a catalyst to break the range on rates or change our view on risky assets,” said Mohit Kumar, chief economist for Europe at Jefferies International. “US CPI data this week could be a potential catalyst. Even though US data has started to show some signs of moderating, inflation remains sticky, creating fears of stagflation.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed after posting its best weekly return since January amid optimism the European Central Bank is poised to ease policy as soon as next month.

The euro-area economy will expand more quickly than previously thought this year as the bloc’s biggest member, Germany, exits more than a year of near-stagnation, a Bloomberg poll of analysts showed. The results capture the improving mood in the region, with first-quarter GDP readings surprising to the upside and inflation is receding toward 2%.

Among individual movers in Europe, AP Moller-Maersk A/S jumped as much as 10% in Copenhagen after analysts at Citigroup Global Markets lifted their earnings estimates on the stock to reflect a recent rise in freight rates. Shell Plc rose to a record in London.

Asian stocks were mixed. Hong Kong’s equity benchmark climbed to the highest since August, and mainland China equities also rose. But shares in South Korea, Japan and Australia fell.

News of the China’s plan to sell ultra-long special bonds boosted sentiment after weak data from the country published over the weekend had led to initial Asian stock losses. The specter of further US-China trade tensions also weighed on equities with a report on how much President Biden is set to increase tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

“You are looking at a slightly muddied growth outlook” for China, Sonal Desai, chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Regardless of who gets elected in the US presidential election in November, we are going to see an escalation of US-China trade tensions, he said.

Oil gained on optimism China’s bond plan may boost growth, and traders assessed the willingness of OPEC+ to agree to extend supply curbs at its upcoming policy meeting. Iron ore and copper extended gains.

Some key events this week:

Euro-area finance ministers meet in Brussels, Monday

Australia 2024-25 budget, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Tuesday

Germany CPI, ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot speak, Tuesday

China rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

US CPI, retail sales, business inventories, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:38 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0780

The British pound was little changed at $1.2532

The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.87 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $62,379.31

Ether rose 0.9% to $2,949.22

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.14%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $78.53 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,342.59 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Catherine Bosley and Alice Gledhill.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.