US Stock Futures Steady as European Shares Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures pointed to further gains on Wall Street on Tuesday, after a rally in large US tech companies drove the S&P 500 to another record peak.

Contracts on the US benchmark were steady, while those on the Nasdaq 100 edged higher. Chip makers Broadcom Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. were among the biggest gainers in premarket trading after the S&P 500 advanced to an all-time high Monday for the 30th time this year, defying concern about narrow breadth and higher-for-longer US interest rates.

Optimism over a resilient economy and improving corporate earnings have helped push US equities up about 15% this year. Ahead of Wednesday’s holiday in the US, traders geared up for retail-sales data and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers for more pointers on the potential start of rate cuts.

Treasuries were steady after falling Monday amid a flurry of high-grade corporate bond sales that exceeded $21 billion. A gauge of the dollar was flat.

“The picture being painted is that despite the fading prospects of sizeable interest rate cuts from the Fed this year, the economic outlook remains upbeat and this means that corporate earnings should continue to hold up,” said Stuart Cole, the head macro economist at Equiti Capital UK Ltd. “But everybody – the Fed, the markets, etc. – is in ‘data dependancy’ mode, and this sentiment could potentially sour if we get a soft set of retail sales data from the US this afternoon.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark staged a modest rebound amid lingering concern about political turmoil in France. European stocks have retreated since French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap legislative ballot following a drubbing by Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in the European Parliament elections. The two-round election will conclude on July 7.

“A portion of the recent risk off moves have been driven by fears of ‘Frexit’ and euro area breakup. In our view, those fears are overblown, and we would be fading the fear driven moves,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “We remain positive on risky assets, but would skew our positions more towards the US in view of the coming French elections.”

Travel and leisure stocks led the advance in Europe as Whitbread Plc rose following a trading update. Danish biotech company Novonesis (Novozymes) B jumped after lifting its outlook for the year. Carrefour SA fell after a report that France’s finance ministry is seeking a €200 million civil fine from the supermarket chain.

Investors will keep a close watch on the implications of China’s latest move in its trade tensions with Brussels, after Beijing launched an anti-dumping probe on pork imports from the European Union. That comes as the bloc looks at Chinese subsidies across a range of industries and will impose tariffs on electric car imports from July.

The Australian dollar extended earlier gains after Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock said in a press conference that the central bank discussed the case for a rate hike at its policy meeting. Policymakers kept their benchmark interest rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% for a fifth straight gathering.

Asia chip stocks were among the biggest contributors to gains in the MSCI Asia Pacific index. Shares of Tesla China suppliers advanced after news the electric-car maker had gained approval to test its advanced driver-assistance system on some Shanghai streets. In South Korea, shares of SK Hynix Inc. rose to a 24-year high as an analyst said the chipmaker may see upward revisions to its future earnings consensus.

In commodities, oil edged lower after the biggest advance in a week Monday as risk-on sentiment in wider markets countered a mixed outlook for crude. Copper rose from its lowest close since mid-April. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

US retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, Tuesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin, Lorie Logan, Adriana Kugler, Alberto Musalem, Austan Goolsbee speak, Tuesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US Juneteenth holiday, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:07 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0720

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2684

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.08 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $65,404.12

Ether fell 2.5% to $3,426.86

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,312.12 an ounce

